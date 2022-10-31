Again, suspected herdsmen storm Benue community, kill residents

Armed men suspected to be herders who have been causing chaos in Benue State have again attacked the Tse Ikyem community in Logo Local Government Area of the State.

The unfortunate attack occurred in broad daylight around 4pm on Saturday.

The assailants invaded the community and opened fire on residents, killing three persons, while several others were seriously injured.

A source, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said the attack was launched around Anawah settlement where at least two people were murdered on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Victims of the Saturday murderous attack were identified as Solomon Ukoom, Mrs Eunice Torkwase Joe Kpei and Mr Mfeseer Iorbume.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed that three persons lost their lives to the unfortunate incident.