ENTERTAINMENT
Again, Portable removed as guest artiste for show abroad
Once again, street hop singer, Portable, has been removed as a guest artiste for a forthcoming show abroad. In March, the singer was removed as a performing artiste in a show that was billed to hold in Canada.
His removal was spearheaded by Canada-based Nigerian comedian MC Moris, due to the singer’s unruly attitude which is displayed on his several social media platforms.
The humour merchant further sent a petition to the immigration service to deny Portable’s visa application.
Fast-forward to September 2022, the singer has once again been removed as a guest artiste for a show scheduled to hold in South Africa.
His exclusion from the show once again is courtesy of humour merchant, MC Moris, who seemed appalled by the singer’s antics and rants on social media in recent times.
Taking to his social media, the Master of Ceremony wrote, “Noah was tagged stupid until it began to rain. The same Nigerians insulted me and called me all sorts of names when I removed that psycho patient from my show in Canada and also stopped his USA tour.
“Now they’re thanking me for saving them international embarrassment. A visionary leader is always seen as wicked, evil or inconsiderate until the manifestation of what he averted is seen.
“I’m stopping the South African show he was shortlisted for on November 3rd. Until he unlearns and relearns. We won’t import nonsense to the world. I’m his international manager with no salary.”
Funke Akindele, Ayo Adesanya react as Mary Remmy Njoku advises young couples
Nollywood artistes like Funke Akindele, Warri Pikin, Ayo Adesanya, Rachael Okonkwo, Mike Ezunroye, Patience Ozokwo, Moyo Lawal, Yvonne Jegede, Mary Lazarus, Queen Nwokoye, and others confirmed Mary Njoku’s piece of advice.
Njoku indirectly tackled Nigerian men on how they care for their wives.
She took to Instagram and shared a collage of a lady with a description of her look when she was unmarried and a wife.
Njoku noted that the condition of any man’s wife shows his kind of personality to the world.
According to her, one’s daughter cannot be a princess if the mother is not a queen, so they advised men to look at their wives and ask themselves what kind of men they are.
In her words: “Dear MEN. The condition of your wife shows the world the kind of man you are. Your daughter cannot be your princess if her mother is not a queen. So take a deep look at your wife and ask yourself, what kind of man are you?”
Recalls that Mary Njoku slammed young ladies who rely solely on a man’s wealth following the post of a man who shared the photo of a girl he took on a trip after she refused him s*x.
The angered man took the lady on a trip to Dubai for a week but ended up cutting the vacation short because she refused to give in, even though the lady was aware the lovemaking thing would happen.
In reaction to the post shared, the actress expressed disappointment at the lady who had made a wrong choice and depended on a man for money or luxury items. Adding that hunger has made some girls settle for less in society.
According to her, women are not sex toys meant to be used and dumped just for money as she slammed the man who had taken the lady’s pictures and shared them online because she denied him s333x.
Speaking further, she said ladies should try as much as possible to hustle for themselves to avoid being forced to do things they don’t want to do.
http://https://www.instagram.com/p/CiUhcbWoJZ0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Wizkid, Davido, Olamide Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, others win big at Headies 2022 [FULL LIST]
Nigerian music stars, including Olamide, Davido, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Burna Boy have won individual awards at the 2022 Headies.
The 2022 headies award took place in Atlanta, United States of America.
The popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji’s Carpe Diem won the best rap album of the year.
Daniel Benson, known professionally as Buju, Bnxn won the Headies’ Next Rated Award.
Recall that the singer was earlier nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky, Lojay and Ruger.
SEE FULL LIST OF WINNERS BELOW:
Best Rap Album – Olamide (Carpe Diem)
Best Collaboration – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)
Best R ‘n’ B Single – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)
Album of the Year – Wizkid (Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)
Best Afrobeat Album – Wizkid (Made in Lagos)
Songwriter of the Year – Adekunle Gold (Sinner).
Best Music Video – TG Omori (Champion – Fireboy DML feat. D Smoke)
Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Best Male Artiste – Burna Boy
Digital Artiste of the Year – Davido
Humanitarian Award of the Year – Davido
Best Recording of the Year – Patoranking (Celebrate Me)
Producer of the Year – SARZ (Monalisa – Lojay and SARZ)
Best Alternative Album – Ibeji (Intermission)
Headies’ Viewer’s Choice – Arya Starr (Bloody Samaritan)
Best Afrobeat Single – Fireboy DML (Peru)
Best Reggae and Dancehall Album – Patoranking (Three)
Best Vocal Performance (female) – Waje (Last Time)
Best Vocal Performance (Male) – Oxlade (Ojuju)
Lyricist on The Roll – A-Q (The Last Cypher)
Best Streethop Artiste – Goya Menor & Nektunez (Amenor Amapiano remix)
Best Rap Single – Ladipoe feat BNXN (Feeling)
Best Alternative Single – Flavour (Doings)
Rookie of the Year – Fave
Best Inspirational Single – Kcee & Okwesili Eze group (Cultural Praise)
Special Recognition -Dbanj (Talent)
Hall of fame – Angelique Kidjo
International Artiste Special Recognition – Akon & Wycle Jean
Best Central African Artiste of the Year – Innoss’B
Best East African Artiste of the Year – Diamond Platinumz
Best North Africas Artiste of the Year – Latifa (Tunisia)
Best South African Artiste of the Year –Focalistic (South Africa)
Best West African Artiste of the Year – Gyakie
Special Recognition–Efe Omorogbe, Sunday Are, and Bose Ogbulu
Wizkid, Davido, Olamide Adekunle Gold, Burna Boy, others win big at Headies 2022 [FULL LIST]
Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane plays drums during Foo Fighters tribute concert
A hero to all.
During a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in London Saturday night, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited the late drummer’s 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, to play drums as the band performed “My Hero.”
“We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” Grohl, 53, began.
“But beyond that, he’s a member of our family … I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight,” he continued, before introducing “Mr. Shane Hawkins” to uproarious cheers from the crowd at Wembley Stadium, which reportedly sold out all of its 12,500 seats for the evening.
The talented teen then took his place in front of the drums before launching into the famous 1998 hit, considered by many to be among the best of the more than 150 tracks released by the indie-grunge band since 1995.
At the same time, photos of Shane and his dad appeared on a giant screen behind the band during their emotional performance.
The event — which also featured appearances from dozens of music legends including Travis Barker, Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson – was live-streamed.
Many fans took to social media to weigh in on the show as they watched, including TikTok user Jacob Givens, who highlighted a particular moment that “broke” his heart.
“It is so powerful,” he explained, before panning the camera to a clip of Grohl fighting back tears as he sang “Times Like These” at the concert.
As previously reported, Taylor tragically died in March at the age of 50. The news prompted the Foo Fighters to cancel all upcoming performances at the time.
Months later, in June, the band announced they’d be putting on two tribute performances – the Sept. 3 show in London, followed by an already sold-out gig in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.
