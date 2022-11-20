Again, Obi storms Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi on Sunday attended The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries’ two-day crusade in Lagos.

His attendance elated faithful at the crusade ground.

The crusade, being held at the church’s headquarters in Ijesha Lagos, which was to seek God’s face for the congregation’s progress and the good of the Society had as theme: “The King Has Decided To Honour You”.

The event, which had people from across the globe in attendance, was also used to offer prayers for countries undergoing transition in governance and with special prayer for Nigeria’s stability.

Speaking at the event, Obi requested for prayers for God to make him a vessel to use public funds for public good in Nigeria.

Peter Obi And GRV At Today's Service At Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry! pic.twitter.com/FSltQIOOrf — Peter Obi Stan supporter (@omoelerinjare) November 20, 2022