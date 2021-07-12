Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak

For the second time in one month, the National Assembly has been confronted by flood caused by the leakage from the complex roofs.

Areas majorly affected were the central lobby at the White House section of the complex, which adjoins the Senate and House of Representatives chambers, the Senate Press Centre and the frontage of the United Bank of Africa, UBA.

The last time several parts of the complex were flooded with water from the leaking roofs, was Tuesday, June 22 when senators resumed from a week recess.

Like the previous one, many members of staff, journalists and visitors watched helplessly as cleaners from the two companies engaged by the National Assembly, had hectic time in controlling and cleaning the water.

It would be recalled that the leadership of the parliament had in the 2020 budget proposed N37 billion for the renovation of the complex, which generated public outcry, but at the end, the Presidency slashed the budget to N9.2 billion.

The N37 Billion proposal was done through the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, which owns the complex, built about 27 years ago, but no significant renovation had been done around the building due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The authorities of the FCDA had in a press statement after the last leakage informed the public that the total rehabilitation and upgrading of the National Assembly complex was in the pipeline.

The statement signed by the Head, Public Relations and Information, FCDA, Richard Nduul reads: “The attention of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has been drawn to the recent flooding of the lobby of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja resulting from leakages from the roof. Our findings indicate that the leakages are traceable to blockages of drainages leading to seepage of water through expansion joints in the roof slab.

“Full waterproofing of the roof of the White House building is a major aspect of the proposed renovation of the National Assembly Complex.

“The management of the National Assembly approached the FCDA in 2019 for a total rehabilitation and upgrading of the NASS complex to bring it in tune with parliamentary buildings around the world.

“This contract is currently undergoing procurement process in line with the Procurement Act of 2007 and will therefore be awarded as soon as it is concluded in conformity with the requirements of the Act and also considering all other relevant parameters.

“The Authority (FCDA), therefore, assures that when the time comes, this project will be executed meticulously in order to ensure that the nation gets value for the funds that will be expended as this has been the tradition with every other assignment which the Authority has undertaken.”