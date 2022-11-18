Again, Lagos State Govt debunks fake news of Gov Sanwo-Olu saying LASTMA should not arrest traffic offenders

The Lagos State Government has again warned the good people of Lagos to ignore the news that is trending on various social media especially Whatsapp about Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s order on LASTMA not to arrest motorists.

Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, in a tweet on Friday refuted the claim.

“So, Every year since 2019/2020, Someone or some people decide to spread this FAKE NEWS image … We have debunked and debunked and debunked this information….@followlastma has released countless statements.

This is not the first time both the Lagos State Government and the LASTMA will be releasing statements debunking the fake news.