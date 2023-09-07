Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNEWSAgain, Lagos Assembly rejects Sanwo-Olu's nominees, confirms Omotoso, Abayomi, 13 others
NEWS

Again, Lagos Assembly rejects Sanwo-Olu’s nominees, confirms Omotoso, Abayomi, 13 others

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Lagos Assembly agin rejects three nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday rejected three of the fresh 18 cabinet nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and clearance.

Among those rejected were former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube who was rejected in the first list presented by Sanwo-Olu.

Also, former Commissioner for Energy, Engr Olalere Odusote was rejected for the second time by the Assembly.

However, the House resolved to step down the confirmation of a new nominee, Tolani Akibu.

The 15 newly confirmed cabinet-member-designates are Dr Afolabi Tajudeen, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Prof Akin Abayomi, Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Mrs Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mrs Barakat Bakare, Mr Olugbenga Omotosho, Mr Mosopefoluwa George, Dr Yekini Agbaje, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr Iyabode Ayoola, and Sola Giwa.

Previous article
US court orders Mirror Trading International to pay $1.7 bln in restitution for crypto fraud
Next article
We are shocked by outcome of Presidential Tribunal, says PDP Chairman
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network