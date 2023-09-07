The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday rejected three of the fresh 18 cabinet nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and clearance.

Among those rejected were former Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube who was rejected in the first list presented by Sanwo-Olu.

Also, former Commissioner for Energy, Engr Olalere Odusote was rejected for the second time by the Assembly.

However, the House resolved to step down the confirmation of a new nominee, Tolani Akibu.

The 15 newly confirmed cabinet-member-designates are Dr Afolabi Tajudeen, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Prof Akin Abayomi, Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Mrs Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mrs Barakat Bakare, Mr Olugbenga Omotosho, Mr Mosopefoluwa George, Dr Yekini Agbaje, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr Iyabode Ayoola, and Sola Giwa.