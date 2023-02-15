Again, Ibadan residents protest over new naira notes

Commercial activity has been put on hold in some areas in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital following a protest embarked upon by residents over the deadline of the naira swap.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has stated that old naira notes; N200, N500 and N1000, have stopped being a legal tender.

The directive has led to refusal of the notes as means of business transaction by the traders at major markets in Ibadan.

Sequel to this development, residents took to the streets, chanting war songs as well calls for removal of CBN governor.

Affected areas in Ibadan as of the time of filing this report include; Ologuneru, Sango Polytechnic road, Eleyele and Mokola roundabout.

Detachment of security operatives including Army has been deployed to the affected areas to maintain peace. Armed policemen and soldiers are strategically positioned at Mokola roundabout. Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso for comment proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.