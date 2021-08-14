NEWS
Again, FG rejects N380/litre for fuel
The Federal Government has again rejected the recommendation by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.
On Friday, the Federal Government reiterated its stance, insisting that no decision on the adjustment of petrol price would be made until the ongoing negotiations with the organised labour were concluded.
On May 21, it first rejected the governors’ recommendation of shooting petrol price up to between N380 and N408.5 per litre and removing fuel subsidy.
The governors’ advice was based on the report of its committee chaired by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, seeking the full deregulation of the oil sector.
But the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, in a statement on Friday, said the current petrol price of between N162 and N165 per litre would stay.
He said, “Once again, it has become necessary to assure Nigerians that despite the huge burden of under-recovery, the Federal Government is not in a hurry to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to reflect current market realities.
“The current price of petrol will be retained in the month of June until the ongoing engagement with organised labour is concluded.
“This clarification becomes necessary in the light of recent reports regarding the resolution of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to increase the pump price of petrol.”
PHOTOS: Gov Sanwo-Olu stuns in white as he visits Iya Adura Esther Ajayi’s magnificent cathedral
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has joined other eminent personalities to visit the just completed Love of Christ Generation Cathedral in Lagos.
Sanwo-Olu would be the third personality that would be visiting the new edifice auditorium ahead of its forthcoming dedication and grand opening on September 5, according to the cleric, fondly called Iya Adura.
The cleric and her husband, Reverend Dr Ademuyiwa Ajayi, graciously received Governor Sanwo-Olu as they led him and his team around the multi-million naira edifice.
They also seized the event to pray for the governor, saying, “God grants Sanwo-Olu long life, good health, and strengthens him more in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.”
Sanwo-Olu looked gorgeous in his white and gold dress as they took a tour of the multi-billion naira church project.
See Photo from Sanwo-Olu’s visit
Body of Governor Abiodun’s father arrives Nigeria
The body of late Emmanuel Abiodun, the father of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.
The elder Abiodun, 89, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, August 2, 2021, in the United Kingdom.
The remains of the deceased touched down the airport aboard a chartered plane at about 8 pm.
The body was received at the airport by Governor Abiodun.
Deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, top government officials from the state and outside the state, religious and several other well-meaning Nigerians stormed the airport to welcome the late Abiodun.
2023: Buhari’s visit to Tinubu was goodwill – Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has insisted his principal did not visit the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to discuss the 2023 elections.
According to Adesina, it is too early for Buhari to support any aspirant.
ALSO READ: Tinubu mocks critics after Buhari’s London visit
He started this during an interview with Channels Television on Friday.
Buhari visited Tinubu while in London, UK and Adesina explained that it was a “goodwill visit”.
Adesina said: “We don’t believe what we read on social media. We have read a lot about Tinubu’s health. The president’s visit was a goodwill visit.
“The president still has two years less three months left. So, for him to start supporting somebody now will be like jumping the gun. You know President Buhari will never do that.
“Before the 2019 election, people began to campaign for him, even before INEC blew the whistle for campaign to start. He was the one who came out to say ‘no, don’t do it; don’t jump the gun’.”
