Again, family accuses DSS of denying Nnamdi Kanu access to visitors

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again, accused the Department of State Services, DSS, of denying him access to his visitors.

This, according to the family, is ostensibly to prevent his visitors from knowing the current status of “his deteriorating health condition.”

The Abuja High Court had ordered the DSS to allow him unfettered access to his family and lawyers twice a week.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with Vanguard, said that none of those who went to see him on Thursday was allowed to see him.

He wondered why the DSS would suddenly decide to deny Kanu access to his visitors, an action he said, was “a flagrant violation of court order.”

Crying foul, the family alleged that such action raised suspicion that the secret police had something to hide.”DSS is stopping my brother’s visitors from seeing him, which is another flagrant disregard of a subsisting court order and their effort to conceal my brother’s deteriorating health condition.

” For me, DSS has become a private security company where the authority manages it as his personal family business. I’m yet to know why my brother is still currently in detention against court orders.”

The IPOB Leader has been in solitary confinement at the Abuja DSS headquarters since his abduction in Kenya and subsequent extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in June 2021.

Despite an order by the Appeal Court Abuja for his immediate and unconditional release, the Federal Government has refused to free the IPOB Leader.