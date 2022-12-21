Again, Emefiele shuns Reps summon over cash withdrawal limits

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has again failed to honour summons by the House of Representatives to clarify issues on its recent policy on cash withdrawal limits.

Emefiele was billed to appear before the House on Tuesday following his failure to honour the earlier summons by the lawmakers.

CBN’s Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu, in a communication to the House, last week, told the lawmakers that Emefiele was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit and as such, could not honour the summon.

But at the resumption of plenary yesterday, Emefiele, again, through a letter signed by Adamu, said he would not be able to appear before the lawmakers because he is not yet back in the country.

Speaker Femi Gbajamiamila, after reading the communication said the invitation should be rescheduled for Thursday this week and wondered why the CBN governor is out of the country for over two weeks “at this critical time”.

Following further submissions, in his ruling, Gbajabiamila said if the CBN governor is “unavoidably” unavailable on Thursday when he is expected, a “high-ranking deputy” should represent him.