Again, Buhari meets security chiefs, ministers over rising insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has again summoned the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and other heads of security agencies to a crucial meeting, to address the security challenges in some parts of the country.

Also attending the meeting at the State House in Abuja are the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The attendees at the meeting are expected to brief the President on the current security situation across the country as well as proffer solutions.

“President Buhari receives Security Briefing in State House on September 7, 2021,” Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, posted on Facebook.