NEWS
Again, Boko Haram attacks Inspector General of Police’s hometown, kills 11, sets school ablaze
Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Geidam town in Yobe State, where Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police , Usman Alkali comes from.
Wednesday’s attack comes just a few weeks after a similar attack there killed four people.
It was gathered that the insurgents entered through the eastern part of the town on foot on Wednesday evening without firing a single shot.
They were said to have parked their motorbikes in a neighbouring community.
On entering the town, they set the Government Science and Technical School on fire.
One Hussaini Abdullahi an ad hoc Airtel registration agent was killed because he was unable to link their SIM cards with National Identity Numbers (NIN).
A family source said the insurgents slit the throat of Abdullahi and shot his twin brother on the leg when he attempted to escape.
Another source, who doesn’t want to be named, told our correspondent that the gunmen also targeted ‘Kwari’, a popular brothel in Geidam, where they slaughtered 10 people, both men and women.
“They took us by surprise this time around; they entered in silence without firing shots or using vehicles.
“Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them to leave or get killed,” the source said.
The attack came one year after the insurgents seized Geidam for five days, killing many and forcing thousands to flee.
The vice chairman of Geidam Local Government, Musa Muhammed, confirmed the attack.
Also, the Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe State, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the attack but said nine persons, among them a retired police officer, were killed in the attack.
He said the insurgents caught people unawares at a popular bar in Anguwan Kwari on Wednesday night.
Geidam shares borders with communities along the fringes of Lake Chad and is among the local governments that experienced several Boko Haram attacks in the state over the last few years.
Some residents were said to have fled the town to avoid being trapped as was the case last year when the insurgents spent days in the community.
The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has condemned the terrorist attack on Geidam and called for more prayers for lasting peace in the state and country.
He described the attack as heinous, especially in the holy month of Ramadan when the faithful were seeking the mercy of Allah against engaging in obnoxious acts.
The governor, while commending security agencies for their resilience, commiserated with the victims of the attack assuring of government support.
He urged the people to always volunteer useful and timely information to security agencies to enhance proactive measures.
NEWS
Buhari mandates security chiefs to rescue abducted train passengers, others
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to ensure the rescue of passengers kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna train which was attacked three weeks ago.
The National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), disclosed this to State House correspondents after the first 2022 meeting of the National Security Council presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Monguno said the President had directed all security agencies to work in concert to ensure the rescue of the passengers.
He said, “Mr President has directed all the operational and intelligence elements to rescue these innocent people immediately and unhurt. This is the basis, which other issues were discussed.
“The President is using that as a reference point to let the security agencies know that they have an obligation to get every innocent soul that is in captivity, out of captivity. He is not particular just about the Kaduna incident, but about all other incidents.
“Now, the way and the manner in which they will be rescued are beyond me. It is not something I am willing to disclose because that, in itself, can become a springboard for compromising whatever efforts we will be putting.”
On why the security agents have failed to invade terrorist hideouts in Kaduna since the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has announced knowledge of their whereabouts, the NSA noted that such comments only enable the terrorists to change base; making rescue efforts difficult.
“Governor Nasir El-Rufai spoke about the security agencies, saying we know who they are, where they are. Again, that is the danger. When you start talking too much, you give away a lot. Now, even if they say we know where they are, that in itself is already a problem.
“Once you say it, whether it is true or false, the person who has your people in captivity will move to another location. It is just as simple as that. So, sometimes it is best to just keep silent, mum is the word,” Monguno added.
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said the deployment of personnel to areas such as the Abuja-Kaduna Road was more complicated than it looks.
Baba explained that the Force often rely on personnel from other states to complement the policemen and women currently stationed in Kaduna.
He said, “Deployment is being determined by a lot of issues or yardsticks. Just like two states may have different number of local governments, so also there can be different numbers of formations in that state or in that formation. We have formations, commands, zonal commands and so forth.
“So, deployment should not be based on either size or number of persons or threat assessment tool of that place. It is all about how you police a particular place based on the number of people you have, based on your also ability to gather that manpower.”
NEWS
Arewa youths reject Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, call them liabilities
The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), has said young Nigerians will not support the presidential aspirations of Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Rotimi Amaechi
The group also downplayed the chances of the trio emerging as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said Osinbajo, Tinubu, and Amaechi are liabilities that should not be taken seriously.
Shettima said the APC chieftains are unpopular candidates, contrary to some Nigerians’ beliefs.
Shettima said Nigerians were yearning for a new breed of politicians, and not the likes of Osinbajo, Tinubu, and Amaechi.
According to Shettima: “Tinubu, Osinbajo, and Amaechi are the most unpopular candidates as far as I’m concerned. Don’t forget that Nigerians are yearning for a new order; they want something fresh. Nobody would take those liabilities for seriousness. I don’t think those candidates are popular before Nigerians.
“They are entitled to declare their intentions, but to say they are the strongest candidates is not true.
“Going by statistics, the youths between 18 and 40 have over 78 percent of the voting population. And going by this, the youths will not queue behind any older person.
“When you talk about Amaechi, what have we seen on the ground? Is it the railway? Or the disaster between Nigeria and the Chinese? Amaechi, who can’t produce a Councillor in his place, no local government Chairman, how can he be said to be popular? He can’t even go to his State; he said he was afraid of his governor in one of his interviews. Is that what you call popularity?
“The same Amaechi recently said he has no money to contest, so where did he suddenly get the money to contest? The same goes for Osinbajo.”
NEWS
Strike: FG may take ASUU to court if reconciliation fails, says Ngige
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says the federal government may consider taking the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the industrial court if the process to resolve the strike fails.
On February 14, ASUU embarked on a one-month warning strike over the non-implementation of an agreement reached with the federal government in 2020.
On March 14, the union extended the strike by eight weeks following dissatisfaction with the federal government’s “disappointing” response on the matter.
Amid the strike, the federal government and the leadership of ASUU have held a series of meetings, but no agreement has been reached by both sides on ending the strike.
Speaking on Thursday in an interview with Channels Television, Ngige said ASUU must refrain from “intimidating” officials in the ministry of digital communications and economy and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) over the deployment of the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) proposed by the union.
The labour minister added that the federal government does not have the resources to review the salaries of varsity lecturers by 180 percent as contained in a previous proposal submitted when Munzali Jibril, a professor, was leading the renegotiation committee.
“The solution is that number one, ASUU has to come down from its high horse. You cannot go and start intimidating people in NITDA and threatening the minister of digital economy and communications with revocation of his professorship; that he is a fake professor and that they did not approve it,” he said.
“They went to ABU and said they are going to withdraw the certificate of the director of NITDA. That is bullying. It is not allowed in labour negotiations.”
The minister also said the Nimi Briggs-led renegotiation committee has been given six weeks to submit its report, adding that the six-week period will end on Friday.
Ngige said he will invite parties involved in the matter for a meeting by next week.
Asked what will happen if the status quo remains after his intervention, the labour minister said the federal government will consider taking the union to the industrial court if reconciliation fails.
“What is happening now is we have given the Nimi Briggs committee six weeks. We are waiting for their report. The minister of education has to transmit it and say this is what we have agreed,” he said.
“He will also transmit to the presidential committee on salaries. The six-week period ends this Friday and I’m calling everybody up by next week.
“The law says we can go to the industrial arbitration panel, which is where I’m supposed to refer this matter to if reconciliation fails, or national industrial court if reconciliation fails.
“It is a double-barrel thing. I will choose the one I want. I will refer. The law says once conciliation has started at my level, you call off the strike.”
Latest News
- Jonathan’s supporters protest in Abuja, ask him to declare for presidential race (PHOTOS)
- Piers Morgan and Caitlyn Jenner in social media spat over Donald Trump interview
- 2023: INEC proposes one million staff for elections
- Blac Chyna cries in court over ‘revenge porn’ pics Rob Kardashian once posted
- European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner, warns them against coming with their phones
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
External reserves return to growth path, gain $243.83m
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as manager
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Why Arsenal defeated Chelsea -Tuchel
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is ‘focusing on deep healing’ after husband Will’s infamous Chris Rock slap
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari meets Service Chiefs, Ministers
-
BUSINESS3 hours ago
European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Kissing mistakes you should always avoid