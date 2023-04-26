Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomeNEWSAgain, Aliko Dangote visits President-Elect, Bola Tinubu
NEWS

Again, Aliko Dangote visits President-Elect, Bola Tinubu

0
Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
Dangote visits Tinubu after his return from France

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote on Wednesday paid a visit to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu at theDefence House in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja .

The meeting was reportedly a courtesy visit by Dangote to welcome Tinubu back to the country after his return from France.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday to a rapturous reception by hundreds of his supporters and well-wishers across the country.

Dangote, who is the founder and CEO of Dangote Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Africa, is known to be a close ally of Tinubu.

The two have had a long-standing relationship and have worked together on various business and political projects in the past.

Those present during Dangote’s visit were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila,  Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, James Faleke and Nuhu Ribadu.

Wednesday’s visit is Dangote’s second visit to Tinubu since he was elected President.

Dangote had on March 4 visited Tinubu shortly after he was presented with his Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Previous article
Kevin De Bruyne inspired Man City thrash Arsenal to take advantage in Premier League title-race | Football
Next article
Nasdaq outperforms as investors cheer Microsoft, Dow transports sink
Ibrahim Lateef
Ibrahim Lateef
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network