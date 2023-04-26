Again, Aliko Dangote visits President-Elect, Bola Tinubu

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote on Wednesday paid a visit to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu at theDefence House in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja .

The meeting was reportedly a courtesy visit by Dangote to welcome Tinubu back to the country after his return from France.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday to a rapturous reception by hundreds of his supporters and well-wishers across the country.

Dangote, who is the founder and CEO of Dangote Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Africa, is known to be a close ally of Tinubu.

The two have had a long-standing relationship and have worked together on various business and political projects in the past.

Those present during Dangote’s visit were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, James Faleke and Nuhu Ribadu.

Wednesday’s visit is Dangote’s second visit to Tinubu since he was elected President.

Dangote had on March 4 visited Tinubu shortly after he was presented with his Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).