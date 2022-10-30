After two years, Instagram deactivates Hushpuppi’s verified account

Instagram has deactivated the verified account of the suspected internet fraudster, Abbas Ramoni, popularly known as Hushpuppi who is currently been tried in the United States for fraud-related activities.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai by a joint team of Dubai Police and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation in June 2020 for alleged fraud on different victims, including American citizens.

Hushpuppi was then extradited and charged with multiple counts of hacking, impersonation, scamming banking fraud, and identity theft. Meanwhile, the suspected internet fraudster’s account with @hushpuppi as his username has about 2.8 million followers, 827 following and 540 posts showcasing his extravagant lifestyle. Despite being arrested and tried, Instagram permitted Hushpuppi to share videos and photos on the platform once he does not represent dangerous organisations or individuals. However, the social media platform seems to have reviewed the decision to allow Hushpuppi’s account to remain active. A recent check to confirm Hushpuppi’s account activeness on Sunday, October 30, 2022, the search results reveal that his account has been deactivated.