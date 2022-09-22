BUSINESS
After Turkey’s stock market plunge, investors brace for another rate cut as inflation soars
Investors are bracing for another potential interest rate cut – or simply a hold on the current rate – as Turkey refuses to follow economic orthodoxy in battling its soaring inflation, now at more than 80%.
Or indeed, the investors that can still stomach Turkey’s market volatility.
The Eurasian hub of 84 million people – which many major banks in Europe and the Middle East still have sizable exposure to, and which is highly exposed to geopolitical tensions – witnessed major market turbulence in recent days, on top of the dramatic currency drops of the last few years.
This week saw a major rout in Turkey’s stock market, the Borsa Istanbul, with Turkish banking stocks diving 35% over the week ending last Monday, after clocking a stratospheric 150% rally between mid-July and mid-September. It prompted regulators and brokers to hold an emergency meeting, though ultimately they decided not to intervene in the market.
The cause of the volatility? First, Turkey’s high inflation had pushed investors to pour their money into stocks to protect the value of their assets. But it was fear of higher U.S. inflation, and consequent rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, that likely triggered the sudden downward turn, analysts believe.
The drop wiped out more than $12.1 billion in market value from the country’s publicly-listed banks.
This is because higher interest rates set by the U.S. and a resulting stronger dollar spell trouble for emerging markets like Turkey that import their energy supplies in dollars and have large dollar-denominated debts, and thus will have to pay more for them.
The market rout prompted margin calls, which is when brokerages require investors to add money into their positions to buffer the losses in stocks they bought on “margin,” or borrowed money. That caused the selling to spiral further, until Turkey’s main clearing house, Takasbank, announced on Tuesday an easing of requirements for the collateral payments on margin trading.
Banking stocks and the Borsa as a whole rebounded slightly on the news, with the exchange up 2.43% since Monday’s close as of 2:00 p.m. in Istanbul. The Borsa Istanbul is still up 73.86% year-to-date.
Soaring inflation: what next from the central bank?
But analysts say the exchange’s positive performance is not in line with Turkey’s economic reality, as they look ahead to the Turkish central bank’s interest rate decision on Thursday.
Faced with inflation at just over 80%, Turkey shocked markets in August with an interest rate cut of 100 basis points to 13% – sticking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s staunch belief that interest rates will only increase inflation, counter to widely held economic principles. This is all taking place at a time when much of the world is tightening monetary policy to combat soaring inflation.
Country watchers are predicting another cut, or at most a hold, which likely means more trouble for the Turkish lira and for Turks’ cost of living.
Economists at London-based Capital Economics predict a 100 basis-point rate cut.
“It’s clear that the Turkish central bank is under political pressure to abide by Erdogan’s looser monetary policy, and it’s clear Erdogan is more focused on growth in Turkey, and not so focused on tackling inflation,” Liam Peach, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, told CNBC.
“While the Turkish central bank is under such pressure, we think it will continue with this cycle of cutting interest rates for maybe one or two more months … the window of cutting rates is small.”
Timothy Ash, an emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, also predicts a 100 basis point cut. Erdogan won’t need a justification for this, Ash said, citing future elections as the reason behind the move.
Analysts at investment bank MUFG, meanwhile, predict a hold at the current rate of 13%.
Economists predict continued high inflation and a further fall in the lira, which has already fallen 27% against the dollar year-to-date, and 53% in the last year.
Erdogan, meanwhile, remains optimistic, predicting that inflation will fall by year-end. “Inflation is not an insurmountable economic threat. I am an economist,” the president said during an interview on Tuesday. Erdogan is not an economist by training.
Regarding the effect of Erdogan’s decisions on the Turkish stock market, Ash said, “The risk of these unorthodox monetary policies is that it creates resource misallocation, bubbles, which eventually burst, causing big risks to macro financial stability.”
BUSINESS
European markets set to slide at the open after latest Fed hike
European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Thursday as investors digest another big rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which implemented a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike yesterday.
Policymakers pledged to continue raising rates as high as 4.6% in 2023 before pulling back in the fight against inflation, spurring fears on Wall Street that the economy could tip into a recession.
U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday night following a volatile session for the major averages stateside while overnight in Asia, markets also traded lower.
In Europe, attention will be on the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank, with both expected to hike rates today. Earnings come from Manchester Utd football club and data releases include consumer confidence figures for the euro zone in September.
BUSINESS
Bank of Japan keeps ultra-low rates despite US Fed tightening
The Bank of Japan has maintained ultra-low interest rates and dovish policy guidance as it seeks to reassure markets that it will continue to swim against a global tide of central banks tightening monetary policy to combat soaring inflation.
BOJ’s latest decision on Thursday came after the United States Federal Reserve delivered its third straight 0.75 percentage point rise on Wednesday and signalled more hikes, underscoring resolve not to let up in its battle to contain inflation.
As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1 percent target for short-term interest rates, and 0 percent for the 10-year government bond yield by a unanimous vote.
The BOJ remains an outlier among a global wave of central banks withdrawing stimulus to battle soaring inflation and will likely become the last major monetary authority in the world with a negative policy rate.
Markets had focused on whether the BOJ will show initial signs of changing the approach by tweaking its pledge to keep interest rates at “current or lower” levels, and ramp up stimulus as needed to support the economy.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to hold a news conference to explain Thursday’s policy decision.
Japan’s core consumer inflation quickened to 2.8 percent in August, exceeding the BOJ’s 2 percent target for a fifth straight month, as price pressure from raw materials and the falling yen broadened.
But Kuroda has ruled out the chance of a near-term withdrawal of stimulus on the view that wages need to rise more to sustainably achieve his 2 percent inflation target.
Kuroda’s dovish message has worked to weaken the yen, contradicting the government’s efforts to slow the currency’s decline through verbal threats of yen-buying intervention.
Once welcomed for the boost it gives to exports, a weak yen has turned into a headache for Japanese policymakers as it pushes up the cost of importing already expensive fuel and raw materials.
The world’s third-largest economy expanded an annualised 3.5 percent in April-June, but its recovery has been hobbled by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, supply constraints and rising raw material costs.
BUSINESS
European markets head for positive open
European markets are heading for a positive open on Tuesday following broadly higher trade on Monday as stocks recovered from tough week last week which saw stocks fall across the board.
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which begins Tuesday, is at the forefront of global investors’ minds. Markets expect a 75-basis-point rate hike as the central bank strives to get soaring prices under control.
It’s a quiet day for earnings and data releases in the region, although Kingfisher and TUI Group release their latest earnings and Germany publishes producer price data for August.
