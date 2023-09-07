The authority of the United Nations-funded Nigeria Jubilee Programme has threatened to treat as scapegoats, over 17,000 abandoned Nigerian graduates for publicly complaining about their abandonment after being shortlisted for the programme.

The threat issued by the regional focal point person for North East region simply identified by the fellows as Samsu, came after SaharaReporters published a story where the abandoned and unmatched fellows of the programme lamented that since the inception of the programme, only 2,183 of them had been matched to organisations with a monthly stipend of N100,000 as stipulated by the programme.

SaharaReporters had reported that fellows of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) created by the former President Muhammadu Buhari government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 2021 lamented total abandonment after being shortlisted for the programme.

Some of the shortlisted 20,000 unemployed graduates who lamented that since the inception of the programme, only about 2,183 of them had been matched to organisations with a monthly stipend of N100,000 as stipulated by the programme, alleged that the programme was hijacked and compromised by the NJFP team leader, William Tsuma and the Nigerian representative of the UNDP, Muhammad Yahya.

SaharaReporters confirmed on the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme website that whereas 20,000 fellows were actually shortlisted, only 2,183 of them had been matched to organisations.

The programme created by former President Buhari’s government was aimed at matching 20,000 unemployed graduates in Nigeria to private and government sectors with a monthly stipend of N100,000 for a period of three years.

The programme was also meant to be an opportunity for the fellows to gain relevant experience and skills that would make them employable and/or become self-employed.

But after SaharaReporters’ story, the aggrieved fellows said that the North East focal representative of the programme, simply identified as Samsu, warned them to desist from protest and public outcry as it would only do them harm.

He reportedly said the UNDP can decide to scrap the programme and that those who raise their voices over their abandonment should be careful, or else, they could be used as scapegoats.

Samsu’s threat to the fellows on WhatsApp read, “The guy organising it (the outcry of their abandonment) is called Emmanuel Ohaka. He is aggrieved that he has not been matched. He has been sending threats and horrible messages.

“I want to draw the attention of the Northwest fellows (the unmatched ones) to refrain from any act of violence, and protest – it will only do harm to you and to the already matched fellows. UNDP can choose to scrap the programme.

“Those of you that your names appear on the list (a list of dissidents he reportedly made) be careful – don’t be used as scapegoats! Feylom Kajuru, I wasn’t expecting to see your name there. I thought you are big for this!”