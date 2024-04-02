Africa’s richest man Dangote not among 100 richest people on earth

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote retains the richest man in Africa slot in 2024, but he is not ranked among the first 100 billionaires on earth.

With a net worth of $15 billion, Dangote is the richest man in Africa according to Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024, but the Nigerian business tycoon is the 129th richest man in the world.

According to Forbes list, he and South Africa’s Johann Rupert are the only two Africans to make the World’s top 200 richest men on earth.

Rupert, with a net worth of $11 billion is the 191st richest man in the world at age 73.

Bernard Arnault, 75, is the richest man on earth. The French man into Fashion and Retail has a net worth of $222 billion .

Elon Musk is now the second richest man on earth. The 52 years old business tycoon has a net worth of $195 billion.

The U.S. man is into automotive. Musk cofounded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and tunneling startup Boring Company.

Jeff Bezos is the third richest man in the world. The 60-year-old has a net worth of $194 billion and he is into technology.

Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 out of his Seattle garage.

Mark Zuckerberg, 39, is the fourth richest man on earth. He is into technology. He has a net worth of $177 Billion.