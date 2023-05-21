Afolayan, Shaggi, Ademoye, Bakre, others shine at AMVCA

Popular actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan; and actress, Bimbo Ademoye, were some of the biggest winners at what is considered to be the most prestigious recognition platform in the African film industry, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, which held on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Awards won by Afolayan’s movie, ‘Anikulapo’ include Best Actress, Best Actress in a Drama won by Bimbo Ademoye; Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series) for Kent Edunjobi; Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series); Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series) for Anu Afolayan; Best Writer (Movie/TV Series) for Sola Dada.

Actor, Tobi Bakre won the award for Best Actor (Drama) for Brotherhood; skit maker, Broda Shaggi won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy; filmmaker, Jade Osiberu, also won the award for Best Movie West Africa for Brotherhood; Elvis Chucks won the Best Movie Southern Africa award for Jewel; Elozonam and Kie Kie won the Best Online Social Content Creator category for their skit, Back From The Future; Philip Njenga won Best Indigenous Language Swahili (Movie/TV Series) for Click Click Bang; Abubakar Maishadda won Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series) for Aisha; Victor Iyke won Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series) for Uhuruchi; Wale Adeleke won Best Art Director for King Of Thieves (Agesinkole).

The ceremony was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.