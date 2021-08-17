NEWS
Afghanistan: Facebook bans Taliban-related contents from platforms
Social media giant, Facebook, has banned Taliban-related content from all its platforms.
This comes after Taliban fighters took over Afghanistan capital, Kabul on Sunday, causing many citizens to flee the country including the country’s President, Ashraf Ghani.
According to BBC, a Facebook spokesperson who spoke to newsmen said the organisation has been banned under its “Dangerous organisation policies” which applies to all its platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp.
“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies.
”The ban will ensure the removal of accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them.
“Also, we have a team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform,” the spokesperson said.
NEWS
Bandits demand N350m to release abducted Zamfara students
N350 million ransom has been placed on the abducted students and staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science by the bandits.
The College Provost, Habibu Mainasaradisclosed that the bandits called to say they are demanding N350 million for the 20 people in their custody.
He said, “the bandits called to say they needed N350 million for the 20 people currently in their captivity.”
“They said that the money must be paid before they could release the staff and the students they kidnapped in my school.”
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu reacting to the claims said the Command was not aware of the amount of money demanded by the bandits.
He, however, said the Police was doing everything within their power to rescue the victims.
NEWS
Former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu is dead
A former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu has passed on.
A family source confirmed that the ex-lawmaker died at a private hospital in Abuja.
He was said to have been ill for nine days and died at about 2am on Tuesday.
“He fell ill about nine days ago and was receiving treatment at home but he was rushed to the hospital when there was no sign of improvement,” the source said, adding that the funeral prayer would hold later on Tuesday, in Abuja.
Mantu was elected Deputy Senate President under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in 2001.
NEWS
Insecurity: Buhari to meet Security Chiefs Thursday
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday meet with the security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
The President returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.
According to Asldesina, “the security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.
“The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated”.
Latest News
- Wish to Get Pregnant? Here is how many times you need to have sex
- Bandits demand N350m to release abducted Zamfara students
- Afghanistan: Facebook bans Taliban-related contents from platforms
- BBNaija 2021: Viewers flood Pere’s page with insults and curses for bullying Whitemoney
- PDP NWC reschedules meeting in honour of late Deputy Senate President, Mantu
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
What IBB told me to tell Jonathan when Yar’Adua was sick – Otedola
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits attack Zamfara college, kill security officers, abduct scores of students
-
NEWS1 day ago
Reps member, Adedayo Omolafe is dead
-
NEWS20 hours ago
First Bank and AccessBank have the worst online bank security -Fraudster (VIDEO)
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Buhari exits self-isolation Wednesday
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari mourns first Nigerian pilot, Orimoloye
-
NEWS12 hours ago
APC may not inherit President Buhari’s bloc vote in 2023 – Osinbajo
-
NEWS14 hours ago
PHOTOS: Buni, Bagudu, Abubakar, Amosun, others visit Abiodun over father’s death