Afenifere: Adebanjo remains acting leader – Fasoranti

Elder statesman and leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on Thursday affirmed that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is still the Acting Chairman of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group.

Fasoranti asserted that he has never advocated moving the organisation’s meetings from the hometown of Adebanjo in Ogbo-Ijebu, Ogun State, to his country home in Akure, Ondo State.

The Afenifere leader emphasized that the report that was credited to him was intended to polarize Afenifere and cause confusion.

Fasoranti disclosed this in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Mr. Adedayo Abiola.

The Afenifere foremost leader insisted that the group must continue to uphold the honour of the Yoruba race.

He also emphasized that his main priority is the Yoruba’s interest in the nation’s political system.

“It has come to Papa R.F. Fasonranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarize Afenifere.

“I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.”

Ahead of the 2023 election, both leaders of the Yoruba mainstream socio-cultural group endorsed two different presidential candidates.

Adebanjo pledged to support Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, LP, and Fasoranti endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.