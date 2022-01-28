SPORTS
AFCON 2021: What Nantes’ boss, Kombouare did for Moses Simon after Nigeria’s elimination
French side, Nantes head coach, Antoine Kombouaré, has revealed having a chat with Super Eagles’ Moses Simon.
According to him, Moses was disappointed after the Super Eagles’ crashed out of the AFCON 2021 to Tunisia on Sunday.
For this reason, the manager said he has given the Nigeria international permission to return to France on Friday so that he can have enough time to heal from the hurt.
Moses Simon was one of the best performers at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, helping Nigeria win three group matches.
SPORTS
Transfer: Manchester United complete three signing of three top stars
Manchester United have completed three signings in the ongoing January transfer window, bringing in Signe Bruun, Diane Caldwell and Jade Moore.
The 23-year-old Bruun is the biggest deal of the Women’s Super League’s January transfer window.
Bruun won the title in France at Paris-Saint Germain last season before moving to Lyon and has joined United on loan.
Bruun joins up with Caldwell and Moore, who joined the club earlier on Deadline Day in the WSL.
The Denmark international arrived Manchester on Thursday morning after a deal was agreed between Lyon and United
Bruun told the club’s website: “It’s amazing to be here, I’m really happy to be joining Manchester United. It is a big club with a huge history, I have followed the women’s project for a while and have seen the progression of the team, and I think this move was a perfect match for me.”
United had already confirmed the signings of defender Caldwell on a contract until the end of the season.
Caldwell, 33, can also comfortably function in midfield. She spent the 2021 season with North Carolina Courage in the United States.
“Today is one of the most special moments in my life so far,” Caldwell said.
Also, Moore, 31, was signed from Orlando Pride on an 18-month deal.
SPORTS
EPL: I don’t play in my preferred positions – Pulisic becomes latest Chelsea player to hit at Tuchel
Christian Pulisic has become the latest Chelsea player to open up on his struggles at the club.
According to the 23-year-old, he does not get to play in the positions he really wants to.
Pulisic is yet to nail down a regular starting place at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.
The American winger also struggled with injuries since his arrival at the club in 2019.
Pulisic is currently away on international duty, ahead of a 2022 World Cup qualifying triple-header starting against El Salvador on Friday.
He told NBC Sports: “When I come to the national team it is “How are things with Chelsea?” and ‘What’s this” and “What’s that.” It’s tough.
“Mentally it has played on me at times but I am always very excited to be on the national team and get to enjoy playing with these guys and just enjoy football in general.
“It is tough. I haven’t always been playing in the positions I want to play in. But I think it is a good quality to be versatile and able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths on the pitch.”
Pulisic was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s last two league fixtures, after playing in six games straight over the festive period in a variety of positions.
His comments after Romelu Lukaku criticized Tuchel’s methods and admitted he was unhappy at Stamford Bridge.
SPORTS
Egypt eliminate Ivory Coast from AFCON after penalty shoot-out
Seven-time African champions, Egypt, have eliminated Ivory Coast at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Wednesday.
Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament following an enthralling 0-0 draw.
The North Africans got the upper hand in the shoot-out when substitute goalkeeper Gabaski saved Eric Bailly’s effort in the third round of spot kicks.
Egypt’s captain, Mohamed Salah, netted the decisive penalty to send them to the last eight.
Egypt will face their North African neighbours, Morocco, in the quarter finals in Yaounde on Sunday by 5:00pm.
Trending
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Governors, Labour kick as NNPC presents N3tr subsidy bill to FEC
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Global oil benchmark tops $90 for the first time since 2014
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian Army arrests political thugs from Ibadan with guns heading for Ekiti PDP primaries
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Dow futures drop 300 points as investors assess Fed update
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
CBN retains interest rate at 11.5% to contain inflation
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Transfer: Aubameyang demands double Ibrahimovic’s wages to leave Arsenal for AC Milan
-
NEWS2 days ago
African airlines’ passenger traffic crashes by 65% over Omicron, others
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
EPL: I don’t play in my preferred positions – Pulisic becomes latest Chelsea player to hit at Tuchel