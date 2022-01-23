SPORTS
AFCON 2021: Nigeria eliminated after 1-0 defeat to Tunisia
Tunisia, on Sunday, eliminated Nigeria from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The match ended in a 0-0 draw at half-time after both Nigeria and Tunisia failed to score.
However, a second-half goal from Yossef Msakni ensured Tunisia qualified for the AFCON last-8.
Alex Iwobi was shown a red card during the encounter in Cameroon as the Super Eagles failed to equalize after 90 minutes.
Recall that the Super Eagles had won all their group stage games against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.
Apart from being the more impressive in the group phase, the Nigerian Super Eagles also boasted an unbeaten record in five previous meetings with the Carthage Eagles, winning three and drawing two.
A lacklustre opening half produced only one shot on target, from Tunisia, as Nigeria were unable to recapture the first-round form that made them the only team among the 24 to boast a 100 percent record.
In a tournament full of surprises, another one arrived just after half-time when Qatar-based Msakni put the one-time Cup of Nations champions ahead.
Msakni, playing in his seventh Cup of Nations tournament, dribbled across the edge of the box before unleashing a curling shot that entered the net off the left arm of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.
As Nigeria battled to break down a well-organised Tunisian defence, they suffered another blow midway through the second half when Iwobi had a yellow card changed to red after a VAR check.
Iwobi, an Everton winger and one of many Premier League players in Cameroon, had just come off the bench when he stamped on the ankle of Msakni.
Another substitute, Naim Sliti, almost doubled the Tunisian lead with 15 minutes remaining when he fired a shot toward the corner of the net only to be thwarted by a superb two-hand save from Okoye.
Nigeria had a chance to level as time ticked away, but Moses Simon sent a free-kick from just outside the box over the crossbar.
Eguavoen steps down as Super Eagles coach after AFCON 2021 exit
Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down as the interim coach of the Nigeria national team.
This follows the Super Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash on Sunday.
Eguavoen had led the three-time champions to three straight wins against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.
However, they fell short against a Covid-stricken Tunisian team in the knockout stages.
“What happens next is that I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
“I will go back to my position and allow the NFF (to) make a decision on the way forward,” Eguavoen said after the match.
Eguavoen stepped in after Gernot Rohr was sacked last month. However, the NFF announced Jose Peseiro as the new permanent coach before the AFCON kicked off.
Ziyech Gem fires Chelsea to win over Spurs
Chelsea kept alive their faint Premier League title hopes as Hakim Ziyech’s superb strike inspired a crucial 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday.
Ziyech broke the deadlock with his dazzling long-range curler early in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Thiago Silva’s header killed off Tottenham, who were furious that Harry Kane had a first half goal ruled out for a foul.
Third-placed Chelsea are now 10 points behind leaders Manchester City after ending a damaging run of four league games without a victory.
Chelsea had beaten Tottenham three times already this season without conceding a goal, including knocking their London rivals out of the League Cup semi-finals.
Failing to do so for a fourth time would have been a hammer blow to the Blues’ bid to reel in City.
Chelsea won’t play again in the league until mid-February due to the winter break and their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup.
But, for the first time since December 26 at Aston Villa, Thomas Tuchel’s side tasted league success, giving them a much-needed boost at a time when their season was in danger of going off the rails.
Tottenham’s first defeat in 10 league games since Antonio Conte took charge was a blow to their challenge for a top-four finish.
They remain in seventh, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.
Tottenham fans let themselves down by throwing missiles at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the closing stages.
Conte’s team had arrived at the Bridge on a high after Steven Bergwijn’s stoppage-time double earned a remarkable 3-2 win at Leicester in midweek.
But former Chelsea boss Conte had seen Tottenham swept away by a poor start in their League Cup first leg loss against his old club.
In a bid to neutralise Chelsea’s threat, the Italian switched Tottenham to a back four for the first time in his reign.
Yet Conte must have been fearing the worst after Chelsea made another lively start.
Romelu Lukaku hooked a decent chance over the bar from Mason Mount’s delivery before Callum Hudson-Odoi nodded Ziyech’s cross just wide.
Ziyech’s swerving drive forced from 25 yards forced a parried save from Hugo Lloris.
Significantly, Silva, already booked for a foul on Bergwijn, breathed a sigh of relief when another foul on the winger went unpunished.
Lukaku’s lack of confidence and touch were painfully clear as the Belgian striker kicked at thin air in an embarrassing failed attempt to convert Mount’s pass from eight yards.
Tottenham thought they had taken the lead against the run of play when Kane fired home from Ryan Sessegnon’s pass.
But referee Paul Tierney controversially disallowed it for a slight push from Kane that sent Silva sprawling theatrically as he tried to track the striker’s run.
Ziyech rubbed salt into Tottenham’s wounds as the Moroccan winger produced a moment of magic in the 47th minute.
Hudson-Odoi led the charge with a driving run and pass to Ziyech, who curled a sublime strike into the far corner from the edge of the area.
Ziyech almost followed his second goal in successive games with a third moments later when his rocket was palmed away by Lloris.
After his role in Kane’s disallowed goal, it was inevitable Silva would haunt Tottenham again and the Brazilian doubled their lead in the 55th minute.
Eric Dier’s foul on Hudson-Odoi conceded a free-kick that was questioned furiously by the Tottenham defender.
From the set-piece, Mount’s delivery was perfect for Silva to glance his header into the far corner.
Lukaku was denied a goal by Lloris’s fine save, but Chelsea had done enough to ease their winter blues.
AFP
Four arrests made as West Ham fans clash with police after Man Utd defeat
Four people have been arrested after disorder in the West Ham section of Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.
The Hammers suffered a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United after a late Marcus Rashford goal.
Footage later surfaced showing disorder in the away end with West Ham investigating the reports of trouble.
And Greater Manchester Police confirmed to Sky Sports News that four arrests have been made, including a 33-year-old on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour, possession of cocaine and common assault.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of throwing missiles and a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
Greater Manchester Police added: “Two other men were detained and will be summonsed at a later date for football-related offences.”
West Ham felt hard done by after their narrow defeat, with some question marks over whether Rashford’s winner should have been ruled out for offside.
Speaking after the game, Hammers manager David Moyes said of the goal: ” I’ve not seen it again, by all accounts everyone seems to think it’s fine so we have to trust VAR that they’re getting decisions right.”
Discussing the game, he added: “I just see it as them having a strong squad. I didn’t think them bringing them on made it that much different,” he said.
“We defended well enough but we completely switched off, we didn’t do things you learn as a young player when trying to see games out.
“We had a good defensive organisation but we lacked what we’ve had in recent weeks, our attacking play wasn’t at the level. There was a lot of good things about it but the result is the key thing.
“I’m not coming to these games to roll over and lose, I’m really disappointed with the result but really pleased with how the players have performed.
“For long parts today I was pleased with them, defensively rather than our attacking play. We’ve moved up a level or two over the last year, I’m enjoying it but that result today was hard to take.”
