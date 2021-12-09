Adhere to protocols or be deported, Sanwo-Olu tells foreigners

Foreigners coming into the country through Lagos State must adhere to the COVID-19 travel protocols or face possible deportation, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned .

The governor also reiterated that all-inbound passengers for international flights must perform a Day 2 test within 48 hours of arrival into the country, as well as an additional Day 7 PCR test for all partially or unvaccinated inbound passengers.

“These tests are mandatory to assist the state monitor the inflow of positive passengers, which we have identified as a veritable source of our waves and community spread,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement giving updates about the Coronavirus pandemic, said the “state would begin prosecuting those who refuse to submit themselves for these mandatory tests by blacklisting their passports for one year”.

“We implore everyone to desist from patronising these gangs, as anyone found with a fake COVID-19 test result and/or vaccination card will be liable to prosecution and very stiff penalties.

“Most of the continents of the world – including Africa – are now experiencing a fourth wave of the pandemic. Unfortunately, Lagos State is not left out as we are also experiencing the beginnings of a fourth wave with current positivity rate at six per cent. This is against the positivity rates of 0.1 per cent as at the middle of November 2021.

“Based on our analysis, the fourth wave was brought by the non-adherence to the laid down protocols to mitigate this pandemic. I, once again, plead with everyone to get vaccinated and join hands with the government in managing this wave of the pandemic in this festive season by following the guidelines we have set, especially regarding use of face masks, public gatherings and travelling in and out of the state.”