ENTERTAINMENT
Adeyinka Alaseyori warns those insulting Tope Alabi because of her
Gospel singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori has warned those Insulting her senior colleague, Tope Alabi over the controversial viral video.
A video where Tope Alabi was criticising her colleague Adeyinka Alaseyori over her popular hit song titled ‘Oniduro Mi eseun o’ sent social media into a frenzy and generated many reactions from different people.
According to Tope in the video, God isn’t her guarantor because He’s more than a guarantor.
This earned the ‘Angeli mi’ crooner lots of bashing, dragging and criticisms from social media users.
Adeyinka has however taken it upon herself to address the issue and warn those criticizing the singer over her statement.
According to Adeyinka Alaseyori, Tope Alabi is a mother to and and so many. Speaking further, the singer said that Tope has blessed many people with her songs and what should matter mostly is God.
“Mummy Tope Alabi is our mother… she is a mother to me and so many… by virtue we have been blessed by her ministration.. Please and please, let us worship God, let us celebrate God.. Let Jesus be at the center of it all.. Halleluyah” Adeyinka said.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija’s Ka3na sends a warning note to her colleagues ahead of the Reunion show
Ahead of the Reunion show of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 edition, Ka3na has issued a strong warning to her colleagues to avoid any social media drama regarding whatever had transpired in the past.
In a post shared on the microblogging platform, the reality TV star said all the housemates met and lived together in the same hotel during the Reunion, and she believed everyone had the opportunity to trash every issue and throw tantrums.
However, her colleague acted mature and responsible; hence, such attitude should continue because she believes that everyone has aired the grievances, discussed, and moved on.
According to Ka3na, whatever the housemates couldn’t or didn’t say during the time they spent together should remain unsaid and buried.
She wrote: Dear XHmx, we all met, sat together, live together in the same hotel for several nights… which I believed we had all the opportunity to throw as much tantrums as we wanted but y’all acting mature and responsible (let it continue that way) I believe we have all aired our grievances, discussed it and move on. Please whatever you couldn’t or didn’t say to me should remain unsaid and buried. Don/t be a push. We all did put a great how. Now let the viewers and the fans of the show get entertained.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gospel music producer, Ebenezer Ayeni, dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding
A gospel music producer. Ebenezer Ayeni, has died from gunshot wounds after he was attacked by armed robbers in Ibadan, Oyo state on Thursday June 10.
According to his friends who have taken to social media to mourn him, Ebenezer who was set to tie the knot with his lover next week was attacked by the armed robbers who invaded his home. He was said to have been rushed to the University College Hospital Ibadan and another private hospital but was rejected as the hospital staff allegedly demanded for police report before they could treat his gunshot injury.
He died hours later in the pool of his own blood.
His body has since been deposited in the morgue.
His friends have taken to social media to express their sadness over his sudden demise.
One of his friends, MC ShayorComedian, wrote
”Man of God like I used to call you, Ebenezer Ayeni NIGERIA HAS HAPPEN TO YOU TOO AND MY HEART BLEEDS.
Your Government has failed you
UCH has failed you
NIGERIA has failed you
I was still discussing with Bishop Shane Anifowose Oluwasinaayomi How we will dance and spray you money next week Saturday
Your wedding clothe that I bought is ready.. I spoke with your wife to be she said I told her I was coming on Wednesday and I said yes.. said I should wake u up for her…… Baba wake up oo will still believe in miracle and God still answers prayers u can still wake up to surprise us.How do you want the young ones you are gathering and putting on the right path to feel?
How do u want Bolarinwa Kehinde Ajipe feel who will feel that space you occupied in her Heart?
And to all Nigeria youth out there na once person dey die, at this point I don’t care what happens to me again, as long as it won’t happen to my next generation let me do the fighting now and die and nothing happens to the people coming behind me #UchFailedUs #jraphahospitalfailedus #nigeriafailedus #Mcshayorsayyourmind
Eben you can still wake up, my eye is full of tears right now and I can’t control my self
ENTERTAINMENT
Nkechi Blessing taunts TAMPPAN
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has described her suspension from the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPPAN as the joke of the century’.
She said she left the organization a long time ago and wondered how it could be suspending her.
She made her reaction known in an interview with a national daily.
“Firstly, an organised association should use proper measures to address a person they describe as their member. Since the letter was ‘delivered’ through a mere Instagram post without calling my phone or sending me an email, I consider it to be the joke of the century“.
She said further that she would not appeal the suspension by the association.
“Appeal who? For what? What offence did I commit? So, there is no longer freedom of speech? (Imagine them) suspending someone that left them a long time ago.”
Nkechi Blessing and her colleague Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miami were suspended by TAMPPAN for engaging in a dirty fight on social media over the arrest of Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha.
TAMPPAN in a statement signed by Damola Olatunji, the group’s chairman of directors ordered film directors who are members of the association not to work with both actors until their suspension was lifted.
