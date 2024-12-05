The twins, who just returned from London with their parents, were captured at the wedding ceremony looking uninterested and angry at their surroundings. In the clip, Adeniyi was seen holding his daughter as he reached out to his son, who chose to rather stay by his mother’s side.

The adorable video of the twins has caused a stir online and has left many talking.

One Moyobola Signature wrote, “Dem no wan come to Nigeria again, na why. Children ehn

One Class Culture Lingerie wrote, “This twins no wan leave London

One Symply Genesis wrote, “Kenny. No vex for daddy

One Lu_sholapeh wrote, “They just landed from the UK now in Nigeria. Obviously, they miss their UK. They are like ‘Why are we here and not there’

One Pweetie Timah wrote, “The babies are just looking at everywhere like why are there crowd

One Mide Smart wrote, “I want to believe that boy is Taye. I have one here and he’s so dramatic

One Renike Alaga writing in Yoruba wrote, “Jealousy ni mode Kunin yi sha.”

While in London, Adeniyi had penned a powerful letter to his son, Kehinde Adeniyi. He promised to walk with him forever with the help of God. Adeniyi promised to hold his hands and make sure he doesn’t fall, guide him in the ways of God, protect him through the wisdom of God, speak to him and guard him in a Godly way, and do more.

In June, Adeniyi had traded words with a troll who asked him to conduct a DNA test on his twins with Seyi Edun. The Yoruba actor made the troll know that he doesn’t see a reason to, but if it turns out that the twins aren’t his, he would still raise them.

in February 2023, after 7 years of waiting, Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Seyi Edun, welcomed twins.

While dedicating their twins to church, the couple reflected on their trials. They recounted how they were called names and told to seek help from herbalists, but they stood firm and believed in God for His wonders.

In other news, in 2022, Adeniyi had told his side of the story after photos and video of him frolicking with another lady surfaced online. Johnson revealed that the lady in question was a fan who later decided to be mischievous. Surprisingly, Seyi Edun positively responded to his post.