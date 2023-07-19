Adeleke swears in cabinet as he takes works, deputy heads sport ministry

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday swore in new commissioners and permanent secretaries in the state, with a charge that they should work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of people in the state.

Adeleke assigned himself as Commissioner for Works and also announced his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi as Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs.

The new commissioners and their portfolios are: Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Morufu Dele Ayanfe; Ministry of Science, Information and Communication Technology, Mr Moshood Olagunju; Ministry of Youth Affairs, Mrs Adenike Folasade Adeleke, Ministry of Federal Affairs, Barr Dosu Babatunde, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Alfred Sesan Oyedele, Ministry of Transport, Rev Bunmi Jenyo, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Hon George Alabi, Ministry of Land and Physical Planning

Also, Mr Sola Ogungbile, Ministry of Finance, Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Barr Wole Jimi-Bada, Ministry of Justice, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Ministry of Education, Mr. Gbola Faseru, Ministry of Agriculture, Barr Sola Akintola, Ministry of Health, Hon. Mayowa Adejorin, Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Barr Kolapo Alimi, Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, Alhaji Aderibigbe Rasheed, Ministry of Home Affairs, Hon Ayobola Awolowo, Ministry of Women Affairs and Children Welfare, Mr Ojo Abiodun Bankole, Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa, Ministry of Rural Development and Community Affairs.

Others are, Hon. Sunday Oroniyi, Ministry of Water Resources, Hon. Biyi Odunlade, Ministry of Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation, Mr Soji Adeigbe, Commissioner for Government House Protocol and Hon Festus Adeyemo, Commissioner for Energy.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the state secretariat in Abere, the governor reiterated that, “there won’t be any room for solo actors in our cabinet. Our team of commissioners are therefore a product of stakeholders’ choices. It is important to affirm that my preoccupation throughout the process was a merit-based pathway.