Adeleke submits cabinet nominees list to State Assembly

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has submitted the list of nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

This revelation was made by the Spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday in Osogbo while addressing journalists.

Olawale said the list will be read out to the legislators during plenary session when they resume from their recess early next week.

The legislators had gone on recess after their inauguration to allow the new lawmakers to get prepared for legislative business and for the logistics of House operations to be firmed up for the newly inaugurated Assembly.

The list of nominees for cabinet positions was delayed, with many political minders concluding that Governor Adeleke deliberately withheld sending the list to the outgone Assembly which had an All Progressives Congress, APC, majority.

The delay has generated some tension among the different interest groups within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

According to Adeleke’s spokesman, “His Excellency has finalized the commissioners’ list and submitted same to the State Assembly. The House is resuming next week and expectedly, the House Speaker will disclose the names to his colleagues to commence screening of nominees.

“The Governor and the state leadership have done the needful and the public should expect the list to be made public sooner than later.

“The delay was clearly due to many factors, namely the protracted litigation on the outcome of the governorship election and the general elections covering state Assembly, National Assembly and the presidential elections.

“The good thing is that the long wait is over. The long awaited commissioners’ list is here.”