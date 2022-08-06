POLITICS
Adeleke forged certificates, Oyetola tells tribunal
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Friday asked the Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo to nullify the election of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke.
According to the governor, the election was fraught with certain irregularities.
He also said that Adeleke ought not to have been declared winner as he was not qualified to have contested the election in the first place, having submitted forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commision.
Adeleke was returned elected by the INEC, after defeating his closest challenger, Oyetola, and 13 other candidates, scoring a total of 403, 371
Oyetola got 375, 027 votes and won in 13 Local Government Areas of the state to come second in the election.
A member of Oyetola’s legal team, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), in an interview immediately after filing the petition in Osogbo said the governor has assembled 50 lawyers including 10 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, listing 13 grounds on which premises Adeleke should be disqualified.
Other key members of the legal team included Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Chief Akin Olujumi (SAN), Prince Biodun Layonu (SAN/, Muritala Abdulrasheed (SAN).
Adegoke said the election in many 749 polling units were fraught with irregularities.
The legal team, he said, have established by the petition that the election in those 749 polling units across 10 Local Governments in Osun State was characterized by irregularities pertaining to over voting.
Adegoke said, “We have nothing less than 50 lawyers, including 10 SANs that we cannot list all of them, so we have listed about 20 lawyers in the petition. We have 13 reliefs. What we are contesting is that the election is fraught with certain irregularities by which the person declared winner ought not to have been declared and the petitioner, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola ought to have been declared the winner on the ground that Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke was not qualified to have contested the election in the first place, having submitted forged certificate to INEC.
“The second is that the election in 749 polling units was fraught with irregularities and the election in those units ought to have been nullified. All the polling units mentioned are in 10 Local Governments, out of 30.
“So, if the election in those units is nullified and the votes are cancelled, then Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola will have comfortable requirements of the constitution to be declared winner of the election.
Asked when the trobinal would commence sitting, Adegoke said he does not know.
“We don’t know yet but now that we have filed, it is expected that once the PDP is served, their lawyers will file their own defence then we will file a reply to their defence. That is when the tribunal will be able to give a date.
“Except if either of the two parties have an application that requires urgency, only then can the Tribunal have an emergency sitting but as of now nobody knows the date”, he said.
Adegoke had on July 19 said Oyetola may line up over 50 lawyers to contest the declaration of Adeleke as winner.
He had said, “We are still reviewing documents and the legal team is actually working. In an election of this nature, the documents will be so many; so it is important to look at them critically before we take a decision and that is exactly what we are working on right now.
“Dr Biodun Layonu (SAN), is the leader of the team. The legal team is not complete yet because there are so many others that will still come in.
“In the meantime, the two members of the legal team we can reveal is Dr Biodun Layonu and Kunle Adegoke. Others that may come in are people, we may not know but as soon as we are ready to move, we will notify the press.
“The membership can’t be determined as many lawyers are interested in joining the team. You know election petition is a special case. So, we allow as many lawyers that are interested to come in. We may run into 50 or more membership.”
When contacted for reaction, the Chairman, Media Management Team of Osun PDP, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said the party was not losing sleep over the petition.
15 deregistered parties back Obi
The 15 political parties deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance, on Friday declared support for the presidential ambition of the candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.
The organisation said only Obi out of the candidates contesting for the 2023 Presidency can stop Nigeria from disintegrating.
The CGG in a statement by its national chairman, Okey Chikwendu, and Publicity Secretary, Don Anthony Harmattan, said the deregistered parties took the decision after carefully studying each presidential candidates to know the most reliable and credible among them.
INEC had in 2020 deregistered 74 political parties on the ground that they failed to meet constitutional requirements that determine the continuous existence of political parties in the country, leaving 18 which passed its test.
But the deregistered parties said they still have their structures in place, adding that they would all support and work for the success of the former governor of Anambra State.
The statement read,”We have earlier stated that the outcome of the political parties primaries for the presidential ticket and selection of the vice presidential tickets will determine which party we, the Coalition for Good Governance comprising of 15 deregistered political parties and some former presidential candidates would endorse and support for the 2023 presidential election.
The choice is based on identifying the ticket with the most credible candidates who are tested, trusted, and exhibit sufficient intellectual capacity to salvage our nation from the wreck we find ourselves and meet the yearnings of the Nigerian people which is equitable, fair and just irrespective of tribe or ethnicity.
“In furtherance to the above, the CGG on July 28 held a meeting in Abuja well attended by the National Party Chairmen and former presidential candidates of deregistered political parties whereby they took a very critical appraisal of all the current presidential contenders for the 2023 presidential elections and their Vice, the house unanimously voted Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as the most credible among the candidates and as such resolved to support and work with them and their campaign group on the platform of Labour party.
“We, therefore, agreed to rebrand our offices nationwide as Campaign support offices for the project. Our structures all over the 36 States and 774 Local Government Areas are henceforth required to support the Obi ticket.
“Nigerians have had enough of the disunity, eminent disintegration, lingering ASUU strike, terrorist threats, killings, kidnappings, hunger, unemployment, unbearable petrol cost and scarcity, high electricity tariffs, its epileptic situation, rising food cost etc and the continued lack of resolve by the establishment to put an end to these crises.
“We as leaders in main stream politics in Nigeria wish to make clear that only an efficient, effective and credible candidate of renowned character can resolve most of Nigeria’s lingering problems and we therefore urge Nigerians to heed to our advice and support our goals of returning Nigeria as the true giant of Africa and the production hub of West Africa.”
PDP’ll win 2023 polls —Ayu
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has boasted that the party will win the 2023 general election on account of what he described as the woeful performance of the President Buhari administration and the APC.
The PDP chairman spoke on Thursday at an interactive session with former national, zonal and state publicity secretaries of the party at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.
He said: “Our victory in Osun State shows clearly that we are on the way to victory.
“We are definitely going to win the next election, we’ll increase the number of governors, we’ll control the National Assembly, House of Representatives, most state Houses of Assembly and of course the big prize, friends, we shall return to the villa.
“Our publicity management is formed on the realities of our performance and the realities of what we want to do for the Nigerian people.
“We do not want to claim victories that we have not earned. And I think that it is important that we maintain this relationship with the Nigerian people. They should trust us. The English man says actions speak louder than words.
“And the Nigerian people, as long as we continue to do the right things, they will believe us and they will definitely give us their mandate.
“We have already demonstrated this in the last six to eight months since we took over as the NWC of the party.
“We try to convince Nigeria people of the disgusting realities that they find themselves in, thanks to the APC and all the lies they told against the PDP.”
Ayu added that Nigerians now know the remarkable difference between the PDP and the APC in terms of performance.
His words: “I think that message is getting through by the series of elections we’ve gone through.
“The elections in Abuja in the six local governments, people voted massively for the PDP. Out 68 councillors PDP won 48 and APC can down to 18 or so.
“The elections in Ekiti and Osun, again, it was clear that the preferred party that the Nigerian people want to take over power next year is still the PDP. This is not based on lies, is based on realities.
“It’s based on the reality of these two states elections — Ekiti and Osun, never mind we had hiccups in Ekiti for reasons which many Nigerian and party members know, we still keyed in on a very important state of Osun.
“This means we now control the heartland of the South-West. We control both Osun and Oyo, and if you control the heartland of the South-West, you are likely to win in the rest of the South-West in Ondo, in Ogun and of course the big prize in Lagos.
“So, we need to work harder to tell Nigerians the truth. We need to convey to Nigerians the failure of the APC and go ahead and tell them what we will do for them as realistically as possible.
“People don’t vote for you for what you did for them in the past alone. They don’t vote for you if they’re convinced that when you come in their quality of life will improve.”
Speaking in a similar vein, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, said the party under Ayu’s leadership has demonstrated capacity since it took office barely six months ago.
“When we took over eight months ago under the leadership of the rescue mission captain, Dr. Ayu, we came in with the mandate to reposition this party.
“Under his leadership, we have been pointedly directed that we need to change the narrative with regards to how we communicate.
“We started out by first of all determining exactly what we want to achieve. I know we’re used to a certain mindset about how communication should go.
“But we came out with the mandate that we will as a party and as a National Working Committee under the leadership of the chairman and the Directorate of Publicity that we will confront and engage in conversation war with the liars of the APC.”
Atiku, Wike meet, pledge to resolve PDP crisis in 7 days
For the first time after the presidential primaries and selection of running mate which resulted in a crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, met on Thursday, to hammer out solutions to the logjam.
The duo held their long-awaited, face-to-face meeting behind closed doors at the private residence of Professor Jerry Gana, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, and pledged to resolve their differences within seven days.
The meeting held on a day Atiku named Senator Dino Melaye and Daniel Bwala as his campaign spokesmen with the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, boasting that the party will win the 2023 polls on account of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged failures.
A top ranking member of the party leadership noted that the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere with both men exchanging banters before meeting behind closed doors.
The source said: “The long-awaited meeting between our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike, was held at Professor Jerry Gana’s residence today (Thursday). They both agreed to set up a joint consultation committee made up of equal number of persons (from both sides) to thrash out the issues.
“This should be done between now and next week after which they are expected to brief the various organs of the party. This is the first step towards the setting up of our Presidential Campaign Council. Very soon, all these challenges will be behind us and the ruling APC will know their time in office is up for good.”
