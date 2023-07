Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has declared Wednesday, July 19 as a public holiday in the state to mark the new Hijrah Islamic year 1445.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Mudashiru Oyedeji said this was to enable Muslims in the state to enjoy the celebration.

Oyo State government had earlier declared Wednesday as holiday for Muslims in the state mark the new Hijrah Islamic year 1445.