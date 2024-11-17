Adele shows off massive pear-shaped engagement ring from fianće Rich Paul

She’s engaged and proud.

Adele showed off her massive pear-shaped engagement ring after confirming Rich Paul asked for her hand in marriage.

The “Someone Like You” songstress was seen holding up that finger while singing her 2021 track “I Drink Wine” during her Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace over the weekend, per a video posted to X on Saturday.

“In these crazy times I hope to find / Something I can cling on to,” she sang while proudly showing off her rock, as cheering emerged from the audience.

In August, Adele, 36, announced she and Paul, 43, were engaged after three years of dating.

The “One and Only” singer announced the news at her concert in Germany after an audience member asked if she would marry them.

“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t,” she said at the time.

Weeks before, Adele sparked rumors she and the sports agent were engaged when she was photographed wearing the sparkler while leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London.

It’s unclear when Paul popped the question but the pop star was also seen wearing another diamond while attending the Brit Awards in 2022.

The Grammy winner and Paul have been romantically linked since 2021 when they were first seen together at an NBA finals match.

Page Six exclusively confirmed they were an item a few days later.

Adele publically gushed over her beau the following year, revealing she was ready to marry and have another kid.

“It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she said during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.”

Adele was previously wed to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021. The exes share a 12-year-old son named Angelo.