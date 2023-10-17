Are they or aren’t they?

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul have been sparking fresh marriage rumors in recent days, and the “Rolling in the Deep” singer added more fuel to the fire Sunday when she gave fans a look at an enormous diamond ring on her left hand in some new photos from her Las Vegas residency.

“Weekend 31” the Grammy winner, 35, captioned her Instagram post, sharing pics of herself in a Swarovski crystal-studded black velvet Cong Tri gown while wearing a massive emerald-cut sparkler with a pavé band.

In one photo, Adele holds a copy of Paul’s new memoir, “Lucky Me,” in front of her face as the sparkling ring sits front and center.

The bauble appears to be the same 10-carat Tiffany & Co. style she first wore with her burgundy velvet Louis Vuitton gown at the 2023 Grammys in February, but the “Easy on Me” singer hasn’t been wearing the ring regularly since the event.

This isn’t the first diamond ring she’s worn on that finger; the “Rumor Has It” singer sparked engagement speculation with a giant pear-shaped stone at the Brit Awards in 2022, wearing it again during one of her February 2023 Vegas shows.

That jaw-dropping Lorraine Schwartz gem — which, at the time, several diamond experts told Page Six Style appeared to be in the 10-carat range — could be worth “close to the $1 million mark,” according to Rare Carat COO Apeksha Kothari.

Despite never confirming their engagement, Adele referred to Paul as her “husband” when addressing a fan during a September concert.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” she told a woman in the audience.

However, Paul, who is the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, refused to confirm or deny his marriage to Adele when promoting his new book last week.

After Gayle King asked the sports exec if she could call his partner “Mrs. Paul” on “CBS Mornings” last Monday, he replied, “You can say whatever you want.”

Married or not, this stone’s definitely a show-stopper.