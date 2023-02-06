Adele shines in red Louis Vuitton ruffles at Grammys 2023

Adele is ravishing in ruffles.

The “Easy on Me” singer, 34, might have skipped the Grammys 2023 red carpet, but she made a stunning style statement in a burgundy velvet gown as she graced the audience tonight — and even got to meet one of her favorite celebs in the process.

Fans got their first glimpse at Adele’s custom Louis Vuitton look at the beginning of the show when host Trevor Noah mentioned that he was surprised to hear that the one person the singer would love to meet was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Wearing the elegant dress with a banded waist and dramatic ruffled detail at the shoulders, the Grammy winner looked shocked and delighted as the “Jumanji” actor — wearing a mustard-colored satin suit — walked over to her and gave her a hug.

Standing up to embrace the movie star, the audience got a better look at the Louis Vuitton style featuring three-quarter sleeves and a plunging front.

As for her beauty look tonight, the star wore her blond hair in an elegant side-swept ‘do with bouncy curls, showing off shimmery pink eye makeup and a rosy pink lip.

She sported a matching maroon manicure to show off her two incredible Tiffany & Co. diamond rings, including one with a stone weighing in at more than 10 carats.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer brought more bling with a Tiffany & Co. “Victoria” diamond bracelet and bold “Schlumberger” earrings in platinum and 18-carat yellow gold with diamonds, finishing off her look with maroon heels to match her dress.

The singer is nominated for seven Grammys tonight, including Album of the Year for “30,” Song of the Year for “Easy on Me” and Best Music Video, also for “Easy on Me.”

It seems Adeles wish came full circle as The Rock presented her with her first win of the night for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Adele took a break from her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends with Adele,” to attend the glitzy music event, and it looks like next Sunday is booked up, too.

The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer told her audience during a recent performance that she’s heading to the Super Bowl to support a special pal.

“I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f—k,” she said Friday during one of her shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Now she can do so with another award under her belt.