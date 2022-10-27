Adele reveals university plans after Las Vegas residency

It appears Adele is looking to add “college graduate” to her glittering resume.

The “Easy On Me” hitmaker, 34, revealed she’s setting her sights on education after she wraps up her hotly anticipated and postponed Las Vegas residency.

Adele’s residency will kick off on Nov. 18, according to a press release, and eight new shows have been added to the lineup of 24 rescheduled performances.

And after she’s done, the mom-of-one teased she will be pursuing a degree in English Literature.

Speaking in a fan Q&A in Los Angeles seen by The Sun, the singer said she will complete an online course in order to get the degree after wishing she went to university when she had the chance.

“After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature,” she reportedly said on the panel. “If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher.

“I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.”

“I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025. It’s just to get the qualifications,” she added.

Adele’s residency will run until March 25, 2023. There are a select number of tickets available for the 32 performances. Priority will be given to fans who previously held tickets for the original show dates or registered and were waitlisted.

The shows were initially scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 21, and run through mid-April but were canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19 delays. In a tearful Instagram post, Adele spoke to fans about the delay and gave a blubbering apology.