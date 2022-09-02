Adele reveals painful back injury after son’s prank goes wrong

Go easy on her — she’s injured.

Adele revealed in an interview with Elle Magazine that she slipped a disc in her back in January 2021 after her then-8-year-old son Angelo jumped out to scare her.

The prank left the 34-year-old British singer-songwriter with a slipped L6 disc, located near the tailbone.

Her 9-year-old son was reportedly trying to prank the 15-time Grammy winner as she was walking out of the bathroom when the injury occurred.

This isn’t the “Easy on Me” singer’s first run-in with back issues. Adele has reportedly had a bad back “since she was a teenager,” the fashion magazine shared.

Additionally, the “Set Fire to the Rain” hitmaker recently announced new dates — beginning in September — for her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” the star wrote on Instagram.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

The “Weekends with Adele” performances were postponed after COVID-19 delays pushed the shows back from their original January start date.

The singer has not shared if the back injury will or has had any impact on the upcoming Vegas shows that are set to run until March 25, 2023.

Adele’s reps did not immediately respond for comment.