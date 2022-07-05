CELEBRITIES
Adele admits it ‘would be wonderful’ to have kids with boyfriend Rich Paul
Adele hopes more kids will be in her future.
The singer – who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul – discussed her dreams of growing her brood during her appearance on BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” podcast Monday.
“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” Adele told host Lauren Laverne, after being asked how she envisions her life in 10 years.
”It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”
Adele, 34, shares 9-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The two finalized their divorce in April 2019.
Despite their split, the “Easy On Me” singer admitted that co-parenting with Konecki, 48, has been easier than she thought it would be.
“It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends. Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life,” she said on the podcast.
There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen. I was blessed with him and he’s just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off.”
As for her current boyfriend, Paul, 40, definitely knows a thing or two about co-parenting as well. The sports agent experienced fatherhood at a “very young” age, raising his three children while trying to grow his business.
Paul previously said in a profile for the New Yorker that if and when he has more kids, he’s “looking forward to being a different dad – a more patient dad.”Tthe couple became Instagram-official in September 2021. The announcement came shortly after the two were seen canoodling in side-by-side floor seats at an NBA game in July of that year.
Despite their recent public outings, Adele still likes to keep both her life as a girlfriend and mother as “private” as possible.
The “Someone Like You” singer said on the podcast that she “loves being a mom” and embraces how motherhood has changed her in “good, bad and strange” ways. She also explained how the apple hasn’t fallen too far from the tree, as her son is seemingly following in her musical footsteps.
CELEBRITIES
Kris Jenner sends Travis Barker flowers as he recovers from pancreatitis
Kris Jenner always knows how to cheer her family up during dark times.
Travis Barker shared a picture to his Instagram Story on Monday of a beautiful, orange bouquet that his mother-in-law sent over following his scary hospitalization last week.
“Dearest Travis, Get Well Soon!!! We Love You, Kris and Corey xo,” read the card attached to the flowers, which were a joint gift from Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.
Barker’s new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared pictures of the floral display via her own Instagram Story, which Jenner reposted and added, “Get well @travisbarker 🧡 🧡 🧡 .”
The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was rushed to the hospital on June 28 due to “life-threatening pancreatitis” that he developed after getting a routine endoscopy.
Days later, the rocker revealed he had experienced “excruciating pain” before rushing to the hospital with Kardashian, 43, by his side.
At the time of the incident, Barker was photographed being wheeled out of an ambulance while holding his right hand up, which showed his unmistakable skull tattoo.
Kardashian followed a short distance behind and reportedly didn’t leave her husband’s side for the entire duration of his hospitalization.
Once Barker was stabilized, he explained on Instagram that the pancreatitis was a result of a “small polyp” being removed in a “very sensitive area usually handled” by specialists.
CELEBRITIES
Bobrisky rains money at Biodun Omoburty’s housewarming party amidst court drama for unpaid debt
Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has sparked reactions online as he rained money on Yoruba Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, A.K.A Omoborty’s housewarming party.
Omoborty rocked the internet with the announcement of her latest achievement, which was the opening of her dream project, Vicluxe Homes and Apartments.
Congratulations from Nollywood stars have poured in to congratulate the actress on achieving a new milestone in her life.
During the star-studded event held to commemorate the opening of Vicluxe Homes and Apartments, Bobrisky was captured raining money on Biodun Okeowo while undergoing a court process for accumulated unpaid debts.
In a video shared online, Bobrisky captured himself raining money on the actress with a bragging caption about how expensive her jewellery was.
She wrote: Out for my sis @officialomoborty congrat egbomi look at my neck over 7million jewelry and you cal it fake life
Bobrisky appeared in court over alleged unpaid debt by a jeweller who accused him of buying gold on credit for his birthday shoot and refused to pay.
According to the jeweller, Bobrisky is a hypocrite and clown. She questioned his gut in calling out Tonto Dikeh for debt.
Bobrisky was captured at Magistrate Court 1, Ajah division, on Friday the first of July. He was exposed by Gist Lover who shared his video online.
“Won tun ti gbe onigbese lo si court ooo. But fest of festin (in Tuta’s voice) Shey won fi Shey e ni Bob??? Na everyday them dey arrest you ni? Today court, tomorrow court lori f*ke life yii na ni. Anyways, senior man was sued by a gold influencer, he don did cross examination today. And na Magistrate Court 1 for Ajah division them carry am go. Come lie again let me see. House of 400millions in d mood. Slide to see senior man mood we no go jam agbako ooo”
CELEBRITIES
I never ruined anybody’s marriage’ – BBNaija’s Maria cries out
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike Benjamin has denied the reports that she ruined someone’s marriage.
The reality TV star made her frustrations known via her Twitter page on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
“And I’m going to address this once and only this once, I’ve been quiet on the whole husband snatcher issue, I DID NOT ruin any home, my silence is for the best of so many people involved. That I haven’t said my peace doesn’t make me weak, I am respecting so many people involved,” she tweeted.
and their privacy, And for the rumours of me sleeping with several married men including a pastor, WE both laughed at it cause we literally breathe each other’s air day in day out and no room for dishonesty. When and if I ever start doing “runs”
“Not that I have any intentions of this or knock anyone off their hustle but my man does look after me and my family are also very much okay to look after me and I work my ass off to look after myself. And also if I ever chop breakfast I’ll chop it with ice cream.”
“Cause this is life But I’ll always be happy that’s a given and I promise myself that on this Gods given earth. But for now, I just want to dance under the sunset make nobody stop my enjoyment.”
It would be recalled that in 2021, a popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, accused the reality TV star of stealing his sister’s husband.
According to him, the reality TV star didn’t only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.
In a document later obtained by Pulse, Cubana Chief Priest’s in-law, Kelvin, and his wife, MaryAnn, were in court already for the dissolution of their marriage.
MaryAnn filed a suit for the dissolution of their marriage.
According to our source, the marriage between Kelvin and MaryAnn collapsed a few years ago.
Latest News
- Adele admits it ‘would be wonderful’ to have kids with boyfriend Rich Paul
- Kris Jenner sends Travis Barker flowers as he recovers from pancreatitis
- EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo in shock move to Barcelona
- War: Go and rest – President Putin tells Russian soldiers, issues fresh order
- Hoodlums attack Bauchi State lawmakers, damage cars, doors, windows
Trending
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo in shock move to Barcelona
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Bobrisky rains money at Biodun Omoburty’s housewarming party amidst court drama for unpaid debt
-
NEWS2 days ago
Pastor offers homeless actor, Kenneth Aguba an apartment
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Actor Itele accused of sleeping with colleague, Eniola Ajao
-
NEWS2 days ago
Hajj 2022: Saudi extends deadline for Nigerian pilgrims
-
NEWS2 days ago
Singer, Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh FM station employs OAP who lost job due to ‘R factor
-
NEWS2 days ago
Hoodlums burn down INEC office in Enugu
-
NEWS2 days ago
ASUU strike: APC youth leader meets Ngige, consults ASUU President