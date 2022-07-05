Adele admits it ‘would be wonderful’ to have kids with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele hopes more kids will be in her future.

The singer – who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul – discussed her dreams of growing her brood during her appearance on BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” podcast Monday.

“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” Adele told host Lauren Laverne, after being asked how she envisions her life in 10 years.

”It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

Adele, 34, shares 9-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The two finalized their divorce in April 2019.

Despite their split, the “Easy On Me” singer admitted that co-parenting with Konecki, 48, has been easier than she thought it would be.

“It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends. Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life,” she said on the podcast.

There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen. I was blessed with him and he’s just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off.”

As for her current boyfriend, Paul, 40, definitely knows a thing or two about co-parenting as well. The sports agent experienced fatherhood at a “very young” age, raising his three children while trying to grow his business.

Paul previously said in a profile for the New Yorker that if and when he has more kids, he’s “looking forward to being a different dad – a more patient dad.”Tthe couple became Instagram-official in September 2021. The announcement came shortly after the two were seen canoodling in side-by-side floor seats at an NBA game in July of that year.

Despite their recent public outings, Adele still likes to keep both her life as a girlfriend and mother as “private” as possible.

The “Someone Like You” singer said on the podcast that she “loves being a mom” and embraces how motherhood has changed her in “good, bad and strange” ways. She also explained how the apple hasn’t fallen too far from the tree, as her son is seemingly following in her musical footsteps.