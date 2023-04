Adekunle Gold has reacted to his wife Simi’s joking suggestion of leaving their marriage over an H -factor

Simi on Friday jokingly announced on Twitter that she was leaving the “Orente” singer after he made a mistake while recording H -factor.

She asked:

“Hear me out, If your husband is recording and the h-factor kinna accidentally slips out, do you…leave him or stay for the child?”

In response to his wife’s inquiry, Adekunle Gold quoted the tweet saying, ‘Your papa.’