ENTERTAINMENT
Adekunle Gold features Davido in new single, high
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold popularly known as AG Baby has released a new single dubbed ‘High’, featuring award winning ‘Gobe’ crooner, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
The ‘Sinner’ crooner made this known via his Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday.
“HIGH feat @davido out now nationwide
Produced by pheelzmrproducer
Mixed/Mastered by vtekdawesome”
Before the release of High, AG Baby made a post about forgetting ones worries, being grateful and living life on a ‘High’.
“I wanted to write a song about something that made you forget your worries. This came with ease as most things do when you are grateful for life and living it on a high.”
Announcing the collaboration, AG Baby wrote; “5 years after!” and Davido responded: “@adekunleGOLD LETS GIVE THEM.”
“High” serves as the singer’s third official single for 2021, following the release of his previous single, “Sinner”.
Adekunle has released his first single for 2021 and it is titled “It is What it is”. The track centres on people focusing on what is beneficial to them.
He gained widespread attention after releasing his 2015 hit single “Sade”, a highlife cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life”.
In 2015, he signed a record deal with YBNL Nation and released his debut studio album, Gold, which debuted at number 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart.
ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Bobrisky’s star-studded 30th birthday party
Nigerian internet celebrity and cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky celebrated her 30th birthday on August 31, 2021.
Although she had announced that the birthday party will be held in Dubai, the event was, however, held in Lagos on Tuesday.
She claimed she spent over N500 million on the birthday party.
The last time she did her birthday in Lagos in 2019, police shut down the event for disturbing public peace.
This year’s event, however, went peacefully.
Celebrities that attended the event included Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus , former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke among others.
Popular musician and King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde entertained guests.
See photos from the event:
ENTERTAINMENT
Iyabo Ojo wins Nigeria’s best online comedian
Multi-talented and award-winning Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has officially become a comedian after clinching her first award as Nigeria’s best online comedian.
The sensational actress proved her acting prowess after she became a favourite on social media platform, TikTok, during the COVID-19 lockdown in the year 2020.
The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur thrilled her fans and followers with her comical TikTok videos which she shared on her Instagram page.
Iyabo in her TikTok videos mimicked different funny characters with appropriate makeup and costumes to create the desired effects.
The mum of two took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she emerged winner of the Nigeria Best Online Comedian at the Nigerian Choice Awards.
Reacting to her win, Iyabo Ojo expressed gratitude to the organizers of the Nigerian choice awards for finding her worthy.
In her words; “Thank you for this beautiful Award I’m honoured and grateful ”
ENTERTAINMENT
Emenike, Patoranking shutdown Cubana Chiefpriest’s nightclub wearing gold necklace, diamond wristwatch
It was a beehive of activities at Cubana Chiefpriest’s nightclub ‘Club Xhrine’ in Owerri, the Imo state capital, as former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike and music sensation Patoranking were guests.
Cubana Chiefpriest is famous for establishing nightclubs and hotels in different parts of the country, but that of Owerri continues to rock with the presence of celebrities.
The attendance of Emenike and Patoranking seems to have stunned other party rockers as the stars appeared in mesmerizing and dashing outfits.
Emenike’s golden necklace could be quickly seen as it continues to glitter despite being in a relatively dark corner of the facility.
Right beside the AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer was music ace Patoranking whose diamond wristwatch could be easily spotted.
The celebrity barman himself, Cubana Chiefpriest personally shared the clips on his Instagram Story to amaze his followers.
Emenike who scored 9 goals in 37 appearances for Nigeria’s senior men national team between 2011 and 2015, last played for Belgian club Westerlo.
