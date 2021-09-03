Adekunle Gold features Davido in new single, high

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold popularly known as AG Baby has released a new single dubbed ‘High’, featuring award winning ‘Gobe’ crooner, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The ‘Sinner’ crooner made this known via his Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday.

“HIGH feat @davido out now nationwide

Produced by pheelzmrproducer

Mixed/Mastered by vtekdawesome”

Before the release of High, AG Baby made a post about forgetting ones worries, being grateful and living life on a ‘High’.

“I wanted to write a song about something that made you forget your worries. This came with ease as most things do when you are grateful for life and living it on a high.”

Announcing the collaboration, AG Baby wrote; “5 years after!” and Davido responded: “@adekunleGOLD LETS GIVE THEM.”

“High” serves as the singer’s third official single for 2021, following the release of his previous single, “Sinner”.

Adekunle has released his first single for 2021 and it is titled “It is What it is”. The track centres on people focusing on what is beneficial to them.

He gained widespread attention after releasing his 2015 hit single “Sade”, a highlife cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life”.

In 2015, he signed a record deal with YBNL Nation and released his debut studio album, Gold, which debuted at number 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart.