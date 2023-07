Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold is no doubt a loving son and husband.

The AG baby crooner has splashed millions on a new house for his mother and a car for his wife, Simi.

Taking to his Instagram page, to show off his surprise for two of the most important women in his life, he expressed gratitude to his creator.

Adekunle prayed that the God who did it for him would do the same for his fans.

“I buy German for my baby.

Mo toju mommy

Mo tun ra’le

God wey do am for me.

Go do am for you!”.