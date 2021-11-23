NEWS
Adedoyin’s son supervised evacuation, burial of OAU student, flees – CP
Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, on Monday said one of the suspects held in connection with the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, had confessed that son of the owner of Hiltons Hotels and Resorts, Ile-Ife, Roheem Adedoyin, arranged how the corpse was evacuated and taken to the bush.
The police boss said Roheem, who is the Managing Director of the hotel where the late Adegoke reportedly died, organised how the corpse was evacuated from the facility and buried without informing the police.
Featuring on a radio programme, ‘Frank Talk’ monitored on Rave FM, Osogbo, Olokode, however said Roheem is on the run, adding that in the course of police investigation into the matter, detectives were able to discover where the corpse was buried.
He said, “One of the suspects confessed that the MD is the son of Dr Ramon Adedoyin, his name is Roheem Adedoyin who is now at large. He also confessed that he (Roheem) organised the corpse to be thrown into a bush. The MD along with two managers took the corpse to the bush.
“None of the staff members informed the police. It was the report of the missing person that made the anti-kidnapping team who then discovered through their meticulous investigation and traced the so-called missing person to that hotel and then traced the corpse, where it was found.”
Olokode also denied knowledge of the audio recording by Adedoyin where he pleaded his innocence while in police custody, and assured stakeholders the autopsy’s report will guide the police in their investigation.
Meanwhile, at the commencement of the autopsy at Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, the remains of Adegoke packed in a body bag was brought out of the morgue and taken out in an ambulance to Radiation Room, where x-ray was done.
The body was later returned to the mortuary around 12.55pm, as a team of pathologists commenced the post-mortem, after they have analysed the clothing that the deceased wore last before his death.
The four hour-procedure that was witnessed by representatives of all the parties in the matter, according to Naim Adekilekun, the counsel to the family of the late Adegoke, started around 2.30pm and ended by 6.30pm.
Meanwhile, family members of late Adegoke have asked the police to explain their role in the reported preferential treatment being accorded the owner of the hotels, Mr Ramon Adedoyin, in their custody.
Adekilekun, who made the demand while addressing journalists at the premises of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, on Monday, said the police must assure all concerned that justice would be served.
He also demanded an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the production of an audio by Adedoyin, where he denied involvement in the death of the late Adegoke, despite claim by the police that he was in their custody.
His statement read in parts, “The police need to clear the air on the reported preferential and VIP treatments being accorded the owner of the hotel, Mr Rahman Adedoyin.
“This is already in the public domain and for the sake of fairness and assurance of justice, the police need to speak up on this.
“We have also watched with dismay, the various attempts to confuse members of the public with endless statements bordering on the ‘innocence’ of the chairman and founder of the hotel, Rahman Adedoyin.
“We would rather prefer that all the suspects await their days in court to prove their innocence instead of the resort to the use of the media to appeal to sentiments.”
#EndSARs: Hold govt responsible if anything happens to me – Lagos Panel member, Adegboruwa
Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Head of Lagos State Judicial Panel on EndSARS, has alleged that his life is currently under threat over the report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting.
In a statement on Monday, he alleged that since the panel submitted the report last week, “there have been lots of threats and attacks” on him by those he suspected to be agents of the government.
Recall that the panel, which was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to look into complaints of alleged human rights abuses by the police and the Nigerian Army during the EndSARS protest at the Lekki Tollgate, recently submitted their report to the Lagos State Government.
The report which indicted the Police and Army, has generated controversies as some government officials allegedly tackled the panel for making its report available for the public, saying the report has several errors.
But Adegboruwa, on Thursday, clarified that he acted on the mandate of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to fulfill his promise by making the findings available to the public.
In the statement, he further alleged that one of the prominent EndSARS protesters, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, who testified before the panel, was attacked on Sunday night.
He called on the general public and the Nigerian Bar Association to be on a watch out and hold the government responsible if anything happens to him.
The statement reads, “I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the civil society and indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.
“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.
“I have however refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of the government to be silenced.
“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold the government responsible should anything happen to me.
“Just last night, one of the prominent EndSARS protesters, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe who testified before the Panel, was attacked and dealt serious machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.
“I heeded the clarion call by the government to serve with the honest belief that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for the government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel”.
2023: Osinbajo dares Tinubu as support group opens campaign office in Abuja
A political slugfest seems to be in the offing between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as an Osinbajo support group made public and formal their principal’s intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 with the launch of a campaign office at the weekend in Abuja.
Curiously, after months of equivocation and outright repudiation, Osinbajo appears finally ready to emerge from the shadows of doubt and throw his hat in the ring for the country’s top job.
A major pointer to this suggestion is the opening of a campaign office by a motley coalition of his supporters.
Though some of the vice president’s supporters denied the office launched was Osinbajo’s campaign office, they said it was merely the office of a coalition aiming to draft him into the 2023 presidential race.
Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, also denied the opening of a campaign office by his principal, in a chat with a national daily describing the report as “fake news”.
The campaign office, located at No. 15b, Buchanan Crescent, off Aminu Kano, by Emab Plaza, Wuse 11, Abuja, was inaugurated on Saturday in Abuja. It was decorated with Osinbajo’s banner, bearing the inscription, “Face of Hope.”
Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Emmanuel Pippa, in a statement yesterday, reiterated that the office belonged to the support group.
Pippa said in the statement, “Our attention has just been brought to online publications, which allege that the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has opened a campaign office in Abuja ahead of the 2023 elections.
“We wish to clarify that the said office belongs to our coalition of support groups, which strongly believes in Professor Osinbajo as the leader Nigeria needs in 2023, and is determined to get him to declare an interest in running for the office of President as early as possible.”
The group said to actualise the objective of bringing the vice president into the presidential contest, they recently acquired an administrative office in the heart of Wuse 2 area of Abuja.
They added that though Osinbajo was yet to be acquainted with their activities, they intended to operate through a new organ, The Progressive Project (TPP), to coordinate the youth, women, and other groups across the federation.
The group declared: “Ours is, therefore, not a campaign office but a venue for coordination, handling of increasing volume of correspondence, and meetings in readiness for the time, when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo accedes to our request for him to run and consolidate gains made under President Muhammadu Buhari.”
The group stressed that party chieftains would lead the real campaign in the fullness of time. It also stated that being a heartbeat away from the number one job, there were countless members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and even non-partisan citizens across the federation, who were pushing for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari in the interest of the country.
The group said it was convinced that Osinbajo’s level of familiarity with the vision, achievements and challenges being handled by Buhari was second to none and that such insight would enable a new APC administration hit the ground running in 2023.
Meanwhile, the Tinubu Support Group refused to give an opinion on the development. Acting Director, Media and Publicity of the group, Mr. Tosin Adeyanju, when contacted for his reaction, declined comment on the latest development coming from the Osibanjo camp.
Though the vice president has not officially announced his intention to contest the 2023 presidency against his political godfather and former governor of Lagos State, Tinubu, the opening of the campaign office at the weekend in Abuja was a strong indication that he might have decided to throw his hat in the ring.
In the run-up to the 2015 elections, recall that Tinubu wanted to be Buhari’s running mate and had done everything possible to get the ticket, including stalling the nomination process, after he was initially appointed by the party leadership to head a selection committee.
But Tinubu’s ambition of becoming Buhari’s deputy hit brick wall because the mood of the nation at the time was believed to be averse to a Muslim/Muslim ticket, a situation that eventually paved the way for the nomination of Osinbajo by Tinubu, in the presence of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye.
It is, therefore, believed that for yielding the position of the number two citizen to him in 2015, despite wanting it for himself, it is only morally and politically imperative that Osinbajo would seek and secure Tinubu’s blessing if he truly intends to run in 2023. But some Tinubu supporters believe he should not even seek the office of President since he knows Tinubu is nursing similar ambition.
Unfortunately, those who believe Osinbajo should seek Tinubu’s endorsement have another thing coming, because Tinubu is not about to make that sacrifice a second time. Since he too now wants the big prize for himself and has not relented in his push for the presidency in 2023, even though largely by support groups.
However, prior to the inauguration of the campaign office, the Osinbajo group had in July lobbied some highly-placed members of APC to join forces towards mobilising support for Osinbajo.
The group, in a letter dated July 14, 2021, titled, “APC and The Future of Nigeria: Why We Must Get It Right and Consider the Osinbajo Option in 2023,” and jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed, and National Secretary, Dr. Eberechukwu Dibia, said there was need for early preparations towards ensuring that Osinbajo and some elements within the current administration emerged to deepen APC and Buhari’s legacies after 2023.
The letter, which was addressed to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and other top party leaders, indicated that several APC governors, principal officers in the Senate, and House of Representatives, members of the APC National Caretaker Committee, former and serving federal legislators, other stakeholders, as well as the political aides of Osinbajo were being lobbied to partake in the mobilisation process.
It said, “With history in mind, we, members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), hereby solemnly join our voices with that of many others in appealing that you throw your weight behind our call for consideration of an Osinbajo successor administration after that of President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), would have run a full course in 2023.
“We believe – without any iota of doubt – that giving a worthy element within the system such as Vice President Osinbajo the chance to lead would not only enrich the system; it would certainly be the best assurance of stability and progress for extant developmental objectives.”
The group expressed conviction that the task of inspiring party members “towards a shared consciousness of insightful search for Buhari’s successor come 2023 should not be left to chance or last minute ‘survival of the fittest’ contests,” stressing that Osinbajo should be collectively adopted as the right successor.
The group took it a step further, when it inaugurated the campaign office. Though the support group has denied Osinbajo has a hand in it, analysts wonder where the group is getting the funding to bankroll its activities.
Senator Gbenga Aluko slum, dies in Abuja
A former Nigerian Senator and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Gbenga Aluko, is dead.
The former lawmaker who represented the Ekiti South constituency between 1999 and 2003, died on Saturday after he collapsed in his office in Abuja.
Aluko who in 2018 contested the governorship ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State was according to the report, rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.
According to TVC, Aluko was neither sick nor exhibited any symptom of sickness prior to his death.
