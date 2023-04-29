Adamu yields to pressure, calls for NWC meeting

The National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has called for a meeting of the party’s administrative organ, the National Working Committee (NWC).

The meeting planned for next Wednesday was revealed in a leaked circulation to all NWC members.

The meeting, follows a court action against Adamu and the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, by a high-ranking member of the NWC, Salihu Lukman, over an alleged breach of the party’s constitution.

The face-off between Lukman and Adamu began shortly after the party’s NWC was inaugurated last year.

Lukman had consistently accused Adamu of running a one-man show and reducing the NWC members to a mere rubber stamp for his decisions.

Adamu and Omisore were served with a court summon on Thursday, adding a new twist to the crisis.

The agenda of the meeting has not been revealed, but issues likely to be discussed include zoning the National Assembly seats the need to bring in external auditors to look into the books before the financial report is handed over.