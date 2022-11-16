Adamu Garba defends Tinubu’s gaffe during campaign rally in Plateau

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has defended Bola Tinubu gaffe during his presidential campaign flag-off held on Tuesday at the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State.

While speaking at the event, Tinubu who wanted to say ‘God bless APC’ committed a blunder as he ended up saying ‘God bless PD” before correcting himself.

“God bless Nigeria, God bless PD, APC,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as other party stalwarts were also at the event.

The Peoples Democratic Party is an opposition party whose presidential candidate is former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Garba came to Tinubu’s defense, noting that it’s not “unusual to have someone top of mind,”, especially at a “big event”

He noted that Tinubu was a genius, saying the APC presidential candidate was only appreciating his supporters in PDP who are working for his emergence as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

“God bless PDAPC was a parabolic communications(sic) to those in PDP that are tirelessly working for the success of APC”.