Wednesday, April 26, 2023
HomePOLITICSAdamawa Poll: Abuja court dismisses Binani’s suit against INEC
POLITICS

Adamawa Poll: Abuja court dismisses Binani’s suit against INEC

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Court Dismisses Binani’s Suit Against INEC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the Adamawa governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aisha Ahmed Binani, seeking to be affirmed as the winner of the election.

The dismissal followed a notice of discontinuance filed by the plaintiff.

Binani had approached the court with an ex-parte application to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission from announcing any other person as the winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election.

In her suit, the APC candidate insisted that she was declared winner of the governorship election after the collation process was completed.

She argued that INEC had no powers to cancel or declare a declaration which has been made as null and void.

Previous article
Tyson Fury plots next venture as fight plan plunged into doubt after Joseph Parker promise | Boxing | Sport
Next article
Wike invites Bola Tinubu Inaugurate Rivers Projects
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network