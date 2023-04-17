Monday, April 17, 2023
Adamawa guber: I was very happy with illegal declaration – Ishaku Abbo

Online Editor
By Online Editor

Senator Ishaku Abbo representing Adamawa North senatorial district has expressed happiness with the illegal declaration of Aisha Dahiru, widely known as Binani, as the winner of Adamawa Guber election.

 

Abbo made his view known on Monday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Hudu Yunusa, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Adamawa State, illegally declared Binani winner of the State election on Sunday.

However, the electoral commission swiftly denounced the purported declaration and suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election.

The electoral body further summoned the REC to Abuja with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, senator Abbo said he was happy that the REC announced the illegal results.

“Yes, I was very happy. I don’t know if any law was broken,” he said.

