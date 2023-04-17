The Independent National Electoral Commissioner, (INEC), has called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those who brutalized one of its national commissioners deployed to Adamawa State for Saturday’s supplementary governorship poll.

Recall that Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, was controversially declared winner of the Adamawa gubernatorial election halfway into Collation by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yunusu Ari.

In a swift reaction to the declaration, INEC headquarters, in a statement, said the action was null and void.

Residents were said to have swooped on an INEC commissioner who was mistaken for the REC.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who spoke to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, condemned the attack.

He explained that its staff, a former Vice Chancellor of Usman Dan Fodio University, was brutally beaten.

Okoye stressed that the action would not stand, calling on security agencies to fish out perpetrators.

Okoye also said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, Yunusa Ari, has arrived in Abuja after he was summoned over the invalid declaration of Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election.