Adamawa APC rejects ruling barring it from 2023 guber election

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the Friday court ruling, which voided its governorship candidate’s election and declared that the party could not field anybody for the 2023 governorship election.

The Yola Division of the Federal High Court had on Friday annulled the APC primary election in Adamawa through which Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani emerged as APC governorship candidate and declared that the APC had no validly elected candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The APC leadership in Adamawa State, after a meeting Saturday afternoon, held a press briefing during which it said it rejected the court’s refusal to order a fresh primary election.

The state Secretary of the party, Dr. Raymond Chidama, who read out the text of the briefing to newsmen at the APC Secretariat in Yola, said, “We, the state working committee, the state executives and local government chairmen of the APC, Adamawa State chapter, received the court ruling on our governorship primary with mixed feelings.

“We thank the court for drawing our attention to the loopholes which, if not corrected, could cause future problems, but we, the party totally reject the refusal of the court to order a fresh primary election for us to field a candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

“Therefore, we will proceed to the Court of Appeal immediately to press our demand.”

The APC scribe maintained that the party would do all that is legally possible to field a candidate, saying, “We want to assure our party members that we are going to participate in the 2023 governorship election and we shall take over governance of Adamawa State.”

Reminded by newsmen that the party is already behind the timelines prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as guided by the nation’s Electoral Act, the APC state Secretary said INEC would comply with whatever the appeal court would order irrespective of an indicated timeframe towards the elections.

He asserted that the constitutional provision in Section 6 subsection 6 empowering the court to make decisions on electoral matters supercedes whatever other provision may have been made by any other statute.