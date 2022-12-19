Adam Carolla dating sexy standup Crystal Denha after divorce

Radio superstar Adam Carolla is dating a new lady about 18 months after announcing his divorce.

The “Adam Carolla Show” host split from wife Lynette in May 2021 after nearly 19 years of marriage.But insiders say that Carolla is now seeing sexy standup comic Crystal Marie Denha.

“They’ve been together a few months now,” said a source.

According to a bio, Denha takes a leaf from fellow comedy cutie Pete Davidson — who was famously described as having “big d**k energy” — and describes herself as having “big titty energy.”

The daughter of Iraqi immigrants, 38-year-old Denha has appeared as a special correspondent on “Extra” and acted in “Jane the Virgin.”

She also says on her social media pages that she’s a volunteer EMT and that she speaks fluent Aramaic.

As a standup she performed that the famed Improv and Comedy Factory in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old Carolla announced the end of his marriage on his podcast two days before Mother’s Day last year.“We’re going to start the show with some sad personal news: Lynette and I are getting divorced,” he said.

“It’s not something that I wanted to get or to do, I’m a product of divorce, Lynette’s a product of divorce… No one ever signs up to get divorced.” He said at the time that they’d been separated for a few months.