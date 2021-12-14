Actress Uche Elendu’s alleged lover boy threatens to dump her

The alleged young lover of Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has reportedly threatened to dump the actress over undisclosed reasons.

This was revealed by Instagram blogger Cutie Julls a few days after Uche Elendu refuted the claims that men are backrolling her frivolous lifestyles.

The blogger added that Uche Elendu has been taking good care of the boy identified as Ken hence wondering what is causing the issue in their relationship.

The post reads: I learnt there is trouble in paradise as Uche Elendu’s lover boy, Ken threatens to quit the relationship. Aah men, the way Uche has been taking care of this Ken guy eeehn.. hmmm