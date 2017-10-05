Actress Taiwo Aromokun welcomes another set of twins

Nollywood star actress, Taiwo Aromokun has just welcomed another set of twins, 4 years after giving birth to her first set of twin babies Jaden & Jamie.

The excited mum showed off her new babies on her IG page yesterday.

Taiwo wrote:

I am truly blessed and highly favour, when God talk about dancing all through out this month, I didn’t know it will start very soon. My people help me thank God, who has made me laugh and dance for joy, again by giving me another double Blessing of twins again.

Abba father I am grateful. I don’t know why you love me so much ,welcome my bundle of joy, God bless both of you for me in Jesus name.