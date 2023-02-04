Actress Sarah Martins reacts to May Edochie’s N500m lawsuit against her over photoshopped family photo

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has reacted to May Edochie’s N500m lawsuit against her.

Taking to her Instagram page, the upcoming actress shared stunning photos of herself as she described herself as a rare breed. As such, people found it hard to understand her.

“You are a rare breed. They’re not supposed to understand you!”.

Also taking to her Instagram story, Sarah shared a meme of a boy in deep thought. She captioned it with, “500m 🙆”.

May Edochie files lawsuit against actress, Sarah Martins

On Friday night that May Edochie, had filed a lawsuit against Sarah Martins for defamation of character and public harassment.

During the festive period last year, Sarah Martins had put up a photoshopped family photo of Yul Edochie, his two wives and their kids.

Sarah had also made strong allegations against May in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze. She claimed that May failed in her duties to Yul as his wife, which made him find love in the arms of her friend, Judy Austin.

In a reaction to it, May Edochie has pressed charges against her for subjecting her to public harassment.

She stated that Sarah Martins had joined forces with Judy to intimate and harass her into filing for divorce from Yul, so she can be his legal wife.

The mother of four is seeking for a public apology, a retraction of statement and assurance that she won’t repeat the utterances.

Sharing the lawsuit on her Instagram page, May stated that she has realized that some persons are out to taint her reputation and change the narrative in order to suit their agenda. May Edochie reinterated that she had a peaceful, and joyful marriage with Yul before the unfortunate happened.