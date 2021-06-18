CELEBRITIES
Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke pays condolence visit to Prophet T.B Joshua’s family
Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations, Prophet T.B Joshua.
The prophet was reported dead on Sunday, 7th of June while heading to the hospital. And since then, Nigerian celebrities, politicians and citizens have mourned the 57-year-old clergy.
Taking to her Instagram page, Ronke Oshodi-Oke shared photos of her visit, which captured the moment she was signing the condolence register.
The actress bid a farewell to the popular clergy and wrote: Good night Daddy, till we meet and part no more. odaro sir.
CELEBRITIES
‘Your knees no dey pain you?’ – Fans react to Toyin Abraham’s show of respect to elders
Fans of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham have reacted to how she is always so quick to kneel down to her elderly ones to show them some respect.
This comes after the mother of one shared a video where she had a meeting with some people in Lagos and in the video, Toyin was seen kneeling down to greet all the elderly people she came across.
Captioning the video, the Alakada crooner wrote;
“A huge thanks to Baba wa Baale Ikota and my Ikota family… Thanks a lot for allowing us shoot in Ikota without any issue(mi o ri iru e ri)no stress,no wahala,no fight,just pure love from my Ikota family… Eshey modupe and lastly to my godparent for making it possible @tayofak @bashwale Thanks for always”
Reacting to Toyin’s display of elderly ones,
@april_esi wrote “Your kind of respect for people is something I must learn from you”
@chiming_surprises wrote “Your knee no far from ground”
@topsyshado1 wrote “U are well trained Mummy Ire.”
@wunmitrends wrote “This woman knee isnt far from the ground chai”
@i_am_candydessie wrote “The way you Dey knee down knee no Dey pain you ni”
@akinyomboadefunke wrote “She can knee down for africa”
@adeyemiasenuga wrote “As in see respect see as she Dey kneel down for everyone”
CELEBRITIES
Kemi Olunloyo intervenes in Iyabo Ojo and her bestie, Omo Brish fued
Social media commentator Kemi Olunloyo has intervened in the feud between actress, Iyabo Ojo and one of her besties, Tosin Abiola aka Omo Brish.
For some days now, both have repeatedly thrown shades at each other.
Their social media fight started after Ojo shared a photo of Omo Brish from the wedding of celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, and she refused to acknowledge it.
Instead, Omo Brish took to her social media page to call out Ojo, saying she’s toxic, a manipulator and a liar.
Responding to this, Iyabo Ojo took to her social media page to drag Omo Brish, revealing some of the things that transpired between them.
She warned her (Omo Brish) to stop seeking social media sympathy as she may not contain what will happen if she (Iyabo Ojo) decides to open up some can or worms about their relationship.
But Olunloyo on Thursday appealed to the two friends to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Olunloyo begged the Ojo and Omo Brish to stop the online attacks.
She said she is hopeful they will obey and stop all that they are doing.
CELEBRITIES
Princess shares new damning evidence against Baba Ijesha
Nigerian comedienne, Princess Damilola has released more damning evidence against Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha.
Princess had accused Baba Ijesha of allegedly defiling her foster daughter.
Princess, who took to her Instagram page on Thursday to reveal the new evidence against Baba Ijesha, narrated how the embattled actor tried to rape her on set.
Princess in the voice note could be heard narrating how Baba Ijesha tried to rape her when they were both on a location for a movie .
She explained how Baba Ijesha lured her into his room and tried to forcefully have sex with her .
She said she didn’t believe it at first but when Baba Ijesha kept on forcing himself on her, she had to garner the strength to push him away.
According to Princess, who is bent on getting justice for her daughter, this is not the first time Baba Ijesha would be accused of rape.
She stated that there are numerous people Baba Ijesha had molested in the past.
Latest News
- ‘Your knees no dey pain you?’ – Fans react to Toyin Abraham’s show of respect to elders
- Gunmen shoot UNIBEN lecturer Aimuen dead
- Court acquits Sen Nwaoboshi of N322m money laundering charge
- Workers to pay more income tax in Lagos
- Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke pays condolence visit to Prophet T.B Joshua’s family
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 amazing reasons why morning sex is best
-
NEWS2 days ago
Baba Ijesha appears in court, denied bail
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari visits Maiduguri tomorrow
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Femi Adesina attacks Obasanjo
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Traditional worshippers chase out Fulani herdsmen, cows from Ondo community (VIDEO)
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Ondo 2020: Appeal Court upholds Akeredolu’s victory
-
NEWS1 day ago
Wike vows never to visit Buhari in Aso Rock
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Princess blasts those asking her to forgive Baba Ijesha