Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke pays condolence visit to Prophet T.B Joshua’s family

Fans of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham have reacted to how she is always so quick to kneel down to her elderly ones to show them some respect.

This comes after the mother of one shared a video where she had a meeting with some people in Lagos and in the video, Toyin was seen kneeling down to greet all the elderly people she came across.

Captioning the video, the Alakada crooner wrote;

“A huge thanks to Baba wa Baale Ikota and my Ikota family… Thanks a lot for allowing us shoot in Ikota without any issue(mi o ri iru e ri)no stress,no wahala,no fight,just pure love from my Ikota family… Eshey modupe and lastly to my godparent for making it possible @tayofak @bashwale Thanks for always”

Reacting to Toyin’s display of elderly ones,

@april_esi wrote “Your kind of respect for people is something I must learn from you”

@chiming_surprises wrote “Your knee no far from ground”

@topsyshado1 wrote “U are well trained Mummy Ire.”

@wunmitrends wrote “This woman knee isnt far from the ground chai”

@i_am_candydessie wrote “The way you Dey knee down knee no Dey pain you ni”

@akinyomboadefunke wrote “She can knee down for africa”

@adeyemiasenuga wrote “As in see respect see as she Dey kneel down for everyone”